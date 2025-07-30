UK Threatens Israel with Ultimatum, Defiant Sa'ar Says 'No Jihadist Terror State' in Ancient Jewish Land

JERUSALEM, Israel –This week marks a pivotal time for the war in Gaza, Israel's global image is suffering and shifting dramatically as more international leaders call for a two-state solution, an effort that has repeatedly failed in the past. Yet, amid tension, there is hope from unlikely allies.

While the rubble in Gaza gives evidence of its military victory, Israel appears to be losing the global public relations battle.

In Greece, demonstrators protested the arrival of an Israeli cruise ship, and in the U.S., a new Gallup Poll shows Americans' approval of Israel's military action in Gaza sank to a new low of 32 percent.

Across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined France in saying he will recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.

The Palestinian Authority approved of the move as Omar Awadallah, assistant to the P.A.'s foreign minister, stated, "We believe that this announcement and the recognition of the U.K. of the state of Palestine will bring justice and peace for the region.

President Trump revealed that he did not discuss Starmer's decision when they met this week, and he criticized the recognition plan, declaring, "You're rewarding Hamas if you do that. So I'm not in that camp, to be honest."

The move by the U.K. comes after a failed attempt by France to rally the United Nations to push Israel toward a two-state solution.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar emphasized, "It ain't gonna happen. We are aware of the fact that there are countries in Europe today with huge Muslim populations. Sometimes it affects the policies of their governments. But this cannot and will not lead Israel to commit suicide."

Sa'ar added, "We won't allow a jihadist terror state in the heart of our ancient homeland. We won't allow a Hamas terror state to be formed just a few kilometers away from our population centers. Israel will not be the Czechoslovakia of the 21st century. We won't sacrifice our own existence for the sake of the appeasement countries."

As explosions ripped through the Gaza Strip this morning, Israel's focus continues to be on freeing the 50 Israeli hostages remaining in captivity. Netanyahu announced he's holding daily talks to make that happen.

"But there is one big obstacle, and everyone knows it – that is Hamas. It is stubborn in its refusal, the prime minister stated. "President Trump said it, (U.S. envoy Steve) Witkoff said it, we say it, everyone who knows the facts, including the mediators, everyone knows it. We are not letting up. We will continue to do everything we can in one way or another. We are committed to their return."

In a historic move, the European Union and the entire Arab League, including Muslim countries, signed on to a declaration condemning the October 7th, 2023, massacre, and calling on Hamas to release all hostages and end its rule of Gaza – a glimmer of hope for Israel as it closes in on the second anniversary of the largest terrorist attack on its soil.