As Tuesday Vote Nears, Israel on Guard against Iran, Palestinian Terror; Trump Repeats Netanyahu Endorsement

Israeli soldiers take up positions during an army operation in the West Bank city of Hebron Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. A day after a Palestinian shooting attack in the area. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

With Israelis heading to the polls on Tuesday, the country faces two growing questions: how to confront Iran's threats and how to protect its own economy. It comes as President Trump ruled out a U.S. strike on Iran discussed for Sunday.

Iran is reportedly preparing to assassinate American diplomats and personnel. Two Iranian officials confirmed the plans to The New York Times, as Washington reduces embassy staff across the Middle East.

The president is weighing his options while monitoring Iran's nuclear sites, including Pickaxe Mountain, where he sees little activity.

Iranian Foreign Minister insists that another American attack will not change Iran's policies.

With the Israeli election just a day away, Netanyahu is making Iran the centerpiece of his campaign. He posted an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv, warning of a potential second Holocaust if he's not reelected.

Opposition leaders accuse him of trying to frighten voters.

“We have intelligence that our enemies, Iran and its proxies, could try and challenge us with attacks in order to disrupt the elections. And I warn them, don't try us. You will suffer disproportionate blows, far greater than you can imagine," the prime minister stated.

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In Hebron, Israeli forces are conducting house-to-house searches after Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers on Friday. Netanyahu is promising a much broader military campaign in Judea and Samaria.

“The Defense Minister and I have reviewed a very broad IDF operation in Judea and Samaria unlike any seen since the Six-Day War," Netanyahu announced.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is clamping down on Iran's economy. "They have inflation, they have no money. The question is, do we want to finish it or do we want to let it wither?" President Trump asked.

The head of U.S. CENTCOM, Adm. Brad Cooper, flew over the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, declaring its shipping lanes clear of Iranian mines.

“Everybody is taking oil out. In fact, last week, we took more oil out than we have ever taken out, even before the war," Cooper announced.

Yet, Israel could face economic pressure of its own.

Netanyahu is warning of possible international banking sanctions on Israel and proposed cryptocurrency as an alternative financial system. But Israel's Central Bank and top economists insist that cryptocurrency cannot be used to circumvent sanctions.

For now, the main focus in Israel is Tuesday's election, and President Trump weighed in on Sunday on Truth Social, repeating his endorsement for the prime minister.

He wrote, "Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job we started!"