Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., walks with reporters in the Senate Subway, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is facing growing pressure on at least two fronts: the threat of another confrontation with Iran and concerns about eroding support among young Christian evangelicals. This comes as President Trump weighs his next move against the Tehran regime.

The President told Axios that he'll wait until January to decide whether to launch another military attack against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, is pushing for action now. The New York Times reports that Netanyahu wants a four-to-seven-day campaign.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate rejected a resolution to block Trump from ordering more strikes by a vote of 51 to 48, as the U.S. cautions Americans in the Middle East about possible attacks from Iran and the Houthis.

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In Washington, Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is again attacking Israel and the U.S., insisting, "We aided, armed, and abetted a genocide."

El-Sayed repeated his claim that Netanyahu is a war criminal, and he says Israel should no longer identify with its Jewish, biblical faith.

"I believe that Israel ought to be a country that upholds equal rights for all of its citizens, does not identify itself with a culture or a faith," he declared.

Here in Jerusalem, concerns are mounting that the country is at risk of losing the support of young American evangelicals.

Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of the Eagles' Wings ministry, is calling for a long-term Israeli strategy to strengthen ties with the next generation.

Hananya Naftali, a former social media advisor to Netanyahu, told CBN News, "They see this media war happening in front of our eyes, on their screens, telling them that Israel is dropping bombs on children, Israel is occupying, and this and that."

Naftali also referred to a fear factor among some evangelical leaders.

"A lot of pastors, they are too scared to bring this word – Israel, God forbid – into the Church," he observed. "I think that people need to talk about Israel. We can't, we cannot hide from this."

He continued, "And I think that it's very important because the young Christian generation, they need to understand the truth. And when they see that Israel is being judged in the media, I think that they get this sense of justice that stems from this media culture and not from Scripture."

A new poll shows that Israel still enjoys strong support from Republican voters. Sixty-eight percent of GOP voters in four early 2028 primary states view Israel favorably, compared to just 17 percent unfavorably.