Trump Warns 'Radicalized' Iran Regime Destruction of Nuclear Facilities Still an Option; Hamas Balks at Weapons Demand

This photograph released by the U.S. Navy shows a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter hovering over the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier while operating in the Middle East on April 12, 2025. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan/U.S. Navy via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump is warning Iran that it can't slow-walk negotiations that would force it to abandon nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, in Gaza, Hamas has stalled out negotiations to end the war with Israel and free the hostages.

Experts are concerned that Iran may be trying to extend talks with the U.S. so it can continue the rush to develop nuclear weapons without American and Israeli forces wiping out its nuclear facilities.

However, Trump insists the talks must be carried out quickly, and he warns the Iranians that they are no longer dealing with previous U.S. administrations that would allow them to stall.

"They were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country," Trump remarked.

He added, "They can't have a nuclear weapon – and they've got to go fast because they're fairly close to having one, and they're not going to have one. And if we have to do something harsh, we'll do it. And I'm not going to do it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalized people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon."

When asked by a reporter, "Does that include a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities?" the president replied, "Of course it does."

The U.S. Navy added weight to the White House warnings by releasing photos of a second aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson. Satellite photos analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press confirm the carrier is operating in Middle East waters.

In Gaza, Hamas has apparently rejected the latest hostage deal, so the fighting will go on. The terror group claims it is willing to free the remaining hostages, but only if Israel permanently ends the destructive war and all its troops leave Gaza.

Israel won't do that without Hamas totally disarming, and the Iranian proxy refuses to lay down its weapons.