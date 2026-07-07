Trump Visits Turkey for NATO Summit as Netanyahu Warns Against Deals with Erdogan

JERUSALEM, Israel – As President Trump travels to Turkey for a NATO summit focused on security, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning the president about making deals with the country's leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps is stirring up trouble in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC fired missiles at two commercial vessels near the Strait early on Tuesday, despite ongoing U.S.-Iranian talks.

The attack comes as millions of Iranians mourn during the six-day funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Despite the turnout, earlier polls have indicated that only a minority of Iranians support the Islamist regime.

Netanyahu explained, "Iran is a nation of about 90 million. About 80 percent of them hate this regime and (would) like to see it gone. But you still have, you know, quite a few million minority that they can bring to the streets."

In Syria, two explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday as French President Emmanuel Macron met with his Syrian counterpart in a landmark visit. Reports say the blasts were caused by explosive devices near the Four Seasons Hotel where Macron is staying. His office reported that he is safe and the visit is continuing.

Hours earlier, President Trump left for Ankara, Turkey's capital, for a two-day gathering of NATO leaders focused on strengthening Europe, the allocation of defense spending, and redefining NATO's role.

The White House wants more support from NATO countries that didn't want to allow U.S. forces to use their bases for attacks on Iran. He's expected to meet with Erdogan on the sidelines of the conference.

In an interview with Fox and Friends on Monday, Netanyahu cautioned, "Turkey is a great country, but it's governed by a man that calls openly for the annihilation of Israel, occupies half of Cyprus, a NATO country. He's threatening Greece, another NATO country. And he talks about conquering Jerusalem." He pointed out that Turkey is "infected" by the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates America and finances and harbors Hamas.

"I don't think they should be given F-35s or the engine for their fighter jets," the prime minister noted, "Because that will upset the power balance in the Middle East, which is ultimately guaranteed by Israeli air superiority and also by, I think, America's posture in the Middle East."

Following the NATO summit, Netanyahu is expected to meet with Trump at the White House, possibly as early as next week.

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In Gaza, Hamas announced it is dissolving its emergency governing body for the Gaza Strip, preparing for the transfer of authority to the Technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, as laid out in Trump's 20-point plan.

It appeared to mark a huge political shift because Hamas has run Gaza since it violently seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007.

However, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar dismissed the move as a trick, posting on X that "Hamas's apparent willingness to 'make room'.. for a technocratic government is designed to prevent its own disarmament...a technocratic administration would be responsible for garbage collection and other municipal services, while Hamas would remain the dominant military force...this would allow Hamas to continue oppressing the Palestinian people in Gaza, while pursuing its jihadist war against Israel."

Israeli forces in Gaza also located Hamas plans for a large-scale multi-front massacre in Judea and Samaria. It included blueprints, target lists, and logistical instructions.