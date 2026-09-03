Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits an IDF outpost near the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip. Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.

Trump Urges Iranians to Rise Up; Netanyahu Vows IDF to Stay in Gaza Until Hamas Disarms

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Iranian regime launched another round of missiles and drones overnight, including attacks aimed at U.S. facilities in Kuwait. The strikes come as President Trump says he doesn't expect the war to last "very much longer."

Following this week's heavy attacks on Iranian military targets, the president believes that Israel shouldn't worry about the escalation. He also warned that he's prepared to launch another major attack at any time.

"So far, they've done very little to be able to stop it. We're going to keep it that way," Trump stated.

He also boasted that if it hadn't been for the U.S., Iran would have destroyed Israel.

"We’re doing it to help the Middle East. We're doing it to help Israel. We're doing it to help ourselves, because after they annihilate Israel, which they would have done very gladly, and then the Middle East, and they come after Europe and they come after some of our cities before we put them away," Trump argued.

Speaking earlier in the day from the Oval Office, he called on the Iranian people to rise up against their Islamist leaders.

"The regime is getting weaker and weaker by the day, and at some point they're not going to be able to shoot so easily because I think the people aren't going to take it," the president remarked.

Israel has also warned Iran against escalating the fight. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that such a move would be "one of their last decisions."

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Citing civilian casualties, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for a return to talks.

His spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, declared, "The Secretary-General urges the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran to return urgently to diplomacy. A comprehensive and durable settlement can be achieved only through dialogue and negotiations.”

In a surprise visit to Gaza on Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israel is not backing away from the Yellow Line, insisting they will remain until Hamas disarms.

“We control the territory. We are not retreating. We are staying on this line. We control 60% of the Strip, and this may not be the end of it because we are eliminating the terrorists who threaten us," Netanyahu asserted.

Israeli special forces neutralized a threat this week, confirming a daring daylight raid that captured Hamas' internal security chief near his home and bringing him back to Israel for interrogation.

“We will probably learn a few things," the prime minister remarked, "but we are doing everything to reach our goal, and it is disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza. Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. This goal has, in fact, been largely achieved, and there is still work to be completed and we will complete it."

In Judea and Samaria, Israel has made its first arrest following Jewish attacks on Palestinians in the town of Qusra. The Times of Israel reports a 19-year-old from a nearby Israeli community was brought in for questioning by police.

After the newly-formed defense alliance emerged between Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, Israel and Greece have signed their own deal to help Athens build up its defenses amid growing regional tensions.