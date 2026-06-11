Trump Says US Snuck 22 Oil Ships Past Iran in Covert Op, US Strikes Regime 2 Nights in a Row

JERUSALEM, Israel – For the second straight night, the United States has launched strikes inside Iran as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Tehran to accept a new agreement. The military action comes amid fresh Iranian threats, rising oil prices, and growing concerns that the conflict could spread across the region.

President Trump delivered the message on Wednesday that the U.S. is intensifying its campaign against Iran. "We hit them hard yesterday," he stated, "We're going to hit them hard again today."

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched attacks targeting the Tehran regime's military surveillance capabilities, communications systems, and air defense sites.

Iranian media reported explosions across southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House claims the strikes are part of a strategy to force Iran to complete the negotiations. "We're really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along," Trump complained. "They keep playing us for suckers."

The latest attacks have strained an already fragile ceasefire and fueled fears of a broader regional war. The administration insists that any agreement hinges on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and abandoning its nuclear ambitions.

"It's a good deal," Trump declared. "It doesn't give them the right to have a nuclear weapon. In fact, it totally prohibits them from ever having a nuclear weapon."

The war is becoming a political challenge for the White House as Americans face higher fuel costs and economic uncertainty.

Then the President revealed details of what he described as a covert operation to move oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian threats.

"Do you know, we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil?" the president said. "We took out the other night 22 ships late at night with no lights, because they don't have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it."

Trump said Iran has just realized what has been happening.

"I wanted to say it so badly, but I didn't want to ruin it," he admitted.

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Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that if Iran's territory is violated, the country will never surrender and never retreat. And the regime's National Security Committee Chairman Ibrahim Azizi cautioned that any future conflict would not remain confined to the Middle East.

At the same time, Israel is delivering a message of peace to Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Lebanese people to reject Hezbollah and Iranian influence. "I have a message for you, the people of Lebanon," he said. "Israel is not at war with you, we’re at war with Hezbollah."

Netanyahu noted that the Israel Defense Forces have eliminated nearly 10,000 Hezbollah terrorists and are systematically clearing them out of southern Lebanon.

"Hezbollah that has taken your country hostage," he said. "We yearn for peace with you."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, speaking in Arabic from Israel's northern border, extended what he called "a hand of peace" to Lebanon while urging the country to fight for freedom from the influence of Iran and Hezbollah.