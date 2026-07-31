Trump Pressures Israel Not to Derail Hamas Disarmament Deal; Israeli Forces Demolish Hezbollah Tunnel

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on Israel as he announces a historic Hamas disarmament deal, which U.S. officials say could help prevent another October 7th.

President Trump is warning Israel not to derail his Gaza reconstruction plan.

"Today, the Board of Peace reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting peace and security," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A senior U.S. official says President Trump will be "very disappointed" if Israel blocks the next phase of the 20-point framework that Israel previously accepted.

The proposal follows Hamas' approval of a U.S.-backed disarmament plan. Under the framework, Hamas and all other armed groups would surrender their weapons over eight months to a Palestinian technocratic committee that would replace Hamas as Gaza's governing authority.

The plan also requires the destruction of terror tunnels, weapons depots, and weapons factories, with each phase independently verified before moving forward. As disarmament progresses, the IDF would withdraw from Gaza in stages while an international stabilization force and a new Palestinian police force assume responsibility for security.

The proposal also includes the disarmament of anti-Hamas militias, a civilian weapons buyback program, and amnesty for Hamas members who comply.

A senior official said, "We worked with Israel the whole time, they are skeptical that Hamas will disarm, but not much they can do except see it happen."

Israel continues to demand the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the full demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, as a precondition for any withdrawal process.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it launched strikes on U.S. military bases in Jordan and Kuwait Wednesday, followed by another strike on Kuwait Thursday targeting fighter aircraft shelters, satellite communication systems, and equipment storage facilities.

U.S. officials have not confirmed those claims.

The reported strikes come as the United States and Iran continue exchanging missile attacks, while commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely at a standstill.

In southern Lebanon, beneath Beaufort Ridge, just five miles from the Galilee, the IDF demolished a massive Hezbollah tunnel system using 700 tons of explosives, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday night.

The tunnel, excavated with Iranian funding, was equipped with electricity, a water supply, and a fully functional medical operating room served as a Hezbollah command center and a launch site for anti-tank missiles and explosive drones targeting northern Israel.