Trump Ponders 'Massive Attack' on Iran as Israel Reopens Shelters, Braces for Counterattack

22 July 2026, Israel, Jerusalem: A general view of a battery of Israel's Iron Dome defence system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells. Photo by: Gil Cohen-Magen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

JERUSALEM, Israel – U.S. CENTCOM announced on Thursday that forces struck Iranian targets for the thirteenth straight night as Israel braces for a possible counterattack from Tehran.

The strikes targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assets aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump told Axios that he's considering what he called a "massive attack," one "bigger than ever before," and larger than Operation Epic Fury, which was launched on February 28th.

He claimed that Iran has not "received enough pain," and is not yet ready for negotiations.

"They've got some evil intentions," he stated. "We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon."

He added, "If we did, all this that I'm talking about, about your data centers, isn't that important. When they start blowing away communities one by one, we cannot let them ever even think about having a nuclear weapon, and that's what's happening. They'll never have a nuclear weapon."

The New York Times reports that Iran rejected a peace plan proposed by the U.S. and passed along by Iraq. Tehran insisted it doesn't want a short-term deal that doesn't resolve who would control the Strait of Hormuz.

Satellite images appear to show Iran rapidly rebuilding facilities damaged in earlier U.S. and Israeli strikes.

The new attacks came as Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claim they struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea – another critical global shipping route – helping push oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Here in Israel, dozens of municipalities have reopened public bomb shelters as a precaution against a possible Iranian strike. Israel has said it would join any U.S.-led military operation if requested. The Israeli security cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Iranian regime that any future attack would bring an even stronger response.

"I can tell you only one thing; no, I will say this to Iran's leaders: do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us. Do not count on a repeat performance because it won't be a repeat. The last (attack) was powerful enough."

He continued, "It will be a different kind of response, far more powerful. Gone are the days when someone could strike us without facing a crushing blow in return. We did it to the Axis of Evil in Iran, and we will continue to do so to anyone who harms us. That is how we operate."

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In Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the Trump administration continues to link a Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement to normalization with Israel.

She said of the agreement, "There will be no enrichment of material. An important point being made between the Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use, will be approved but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords."

Trump is expected to meet with Netanyahu in Washington as early as next week.