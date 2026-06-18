Trump, Pezeshkian Sign Iran Memorandum as President Warns Violations Will Trigger Bombing

President Donald J. Trump signing the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France on June 17, 2026. Photo Credit: The White House.

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S.-Iran memorandum is signed, with talks scheduled to begin on Friday in Switzerland. President Trump put his signature on the document to begin a ceasefire at a dinner in Versailles on Wednesday evening, with the White House posting a video of the signing on X.

Iranian State Television showed photos of President Masoud Pezeshkian signing the Memorandum of Understanding from Tehran.

The MOU was finally published on Wednesday. It includes "an immediate and permanent halt to the war on all fronts," including Lebanon...They commit not to restart war or any military action against each other, to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon."

Meanwhile, an Israeli soldier was killed, and seven others were wounded on Wednesday in two separate Hezbollah attacks.

Iran also is allowed to retain its missiles, and the U.S. and regional partners will formulate a plan of "at least $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Regarding the deal, President Trump said he didn't want to see an economic catastrophe.

"If you keep this going, that could have happened. But all I know is every time we talked about the possibility of peace, the stock market shot up like a rocket ship," Trump stated.

The president emphasized that the agreement is a memorandum of understanding and if Iran violates it, they won't get the money, and he'll return to war.

"It's only a $300 billion fund. It's only if they're doing things right. Remember this also when you talk about billions of dollars, they've had much more than $1 trillion worth of damage done," he said.

Trump warned, "We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement. I don't want them to. I want them to honor the agreement."

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Israel does not favor the Iranian deal. The Jerusalem Post quoted senior security officials who said that the economic blockade against Iran was working and if the U.S. had maintained it, Iran wouldn't have been able to withstand it.

Israeli lawmaker Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionism Party blasted the deal in an interview with The Media Line.

He declared, "The agreement with the Iranians is a bad deal. Period. It leaves them with their uranium, their missile program, and their ability to spread terrorism around the world while funneling money to the regime that will only strengthen it and advance its extremist ambitions."

Tal insisted that Lebanon should not be included in the agreement. adding, "What happens in Iran is President Trump's issue, but what happens in Lebanon is Israel's concern alone."

U.S. opponents such as commentator Ben Shapiro are speaking out as well.

Shapiro asserted, "The president deciding to go into Iran and to hit nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer and then to go after Iran's ballistic missile facilities, nuclear facilities, army, navy and air force in this current operation was the signal act of political bravery of my lifetime. This MOU appears to be a disaster that does not achieve any of the actual goals set by the administration at the beginning."