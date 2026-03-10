Trump Open to Special Forces in Iran; CBN Crew Races for Cover During Bombing

YEHUD, Israel – As the war in Iran moves into day 11, President Trump announced that it could be ending soon, and that may involve calling on U.S. Special Forces to force regime change.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the president said the war in Iran is ahead of schedule and almost over.

When a reporter asked, "Are you thinking this week it will be over? Are you talking about days?" Trump responded, "I think, soon. Very soon."

Trump told the Israeli news outlet, The Times of Israel, that the final decision to end the war will be a mutual one between the president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As U.S. and Israeli forces continue to pound Iran on land and sea, the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil is transported, has been frozen, causing oil prices to spike.

Trump declared, "I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply. And if Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level."

The president indicated he's unhappy with Iran's choice of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the new supreme leader. During his press conference, he declined to rule out putting boots on the ground to force regime change for the Iranian people.

"I'd love to help them, but they have to be in a system that allows them to be helped," he explained. "And right now, they are in a system that only allows failure. We want a system that can...lead to many years of peace. And if we can't have that, we might as well get it over with right now."

And in a rare development, The Jerusalem Post is reporting that Iran's attacks on other Gulf nations are improving Israeli relations with neighboring Arab countries.

In Israel, video shows people running for their lives after a barrage of cluster bombs landed on Monday, mostly in the central part of the nation.

A cluster bomb is designed to tear through whatever it comes in contact with. We traveled to the site of an attack in Yehud, Israel, where holes in metal sheeting are plainly visible, confirming that the bombs are designed to rip through metal, vehicles, tanks in battle, and, if you're a person, it could shred your body apart. That is what happened in Yehud on Monday.

We had to scramble for shelter in the middle of a CBN live shot.

After Monday's fatalities here, it brings the civilian death toll in Israel to 12 since the conflict with Iran began.