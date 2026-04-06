Trump Holds Presser After 'Miracle' Rescue of Downed US Aviators, and 2 Top Iranians Killed

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. and Israel are keeping up their strikes against Iran, with Israeli forces confirming the deaths of several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders, including the chief of intelligence, their number two official. Israel also took out another key official (DETAILS BELOW). It comes after a rescue that President Trump called an "Easter miracle."

The president posted, "We got him!" after U.S. Special Forces rescued an American colonel shot down over enemy territory inside Iran. The daring operation came as the president's deadline for a deal with the Islamic regime is running out.

MORE: 'Easter Miracle': Trump Hails US Special Forces Rescue as Deadline Looms for Iran Hormuz Agreement

The president held a press conference on Monday afternoon as his mediators make plans for another deadline extension.

The clock is ticking on the president's ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. On Truth Social, Trump set a Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time deadline for Tehran to accept his terms.

The regime has refused a temporary ceasefire in exchange for opening up the Strait, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Without a deal, the U.S. is threatening to destroy Iran's electric grid and send it back to the Stone Age.

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In Israel, an Iranian missile hit an apartment building in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Sunday. The blast injured four people, including a baby, and rescuers say four others were found dead in the rubble of that residential building.

In another development, Trump told Fox News that he sent guns to Iranian protesters through the Kurds, but he believes the Kurds took the guns.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, explosions rang out in Tehran as low-flying jets could be heard pounding the Iranian capital for hours. Iranian state media admitted that one of the attacks killed the head of intelligence for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi.

And Israel’s military said Monday it also killed Asghar Bakeri, the leader of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s undercover unit in its expeditionary Quds Force. Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said Bakeri had planned attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets as well as operations in Israel, Syria, and Lebanon.