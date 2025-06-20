Trump Delays Decision on US Iran Involvement; Expert Calls Israeli Air Campaign 'Unprecedented'

This satellite image provided by Maxar on June 18, 2025 shows Iran's Arak heavy water reactor building after Israel launched airstrikes on the reactor. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict within two weeks. He decision will have a major influence on the direction of the war.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered the president's message.



She quoted Trump as saying, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

An Iranian missile struck a residential building Friday morning in the Israeli city of Beersheva.



Earlier on Thursday, Iranian missiles hit a hospital in Beersheva and a residential neighborhood in Tel Aviv. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the hospital site.

He declared, "Israel is fighting to remove the nuclear and missile threat aimed at our annihilation. We're targeting military sites, we're targeting nuclear sites, we're targeting missiles. They're targeting a hospital. In this hospital, there are patients who are immobile. They can't even move. Right next to it is a children's ward, a baby's ward – infants. They target it."

Israel Defense Forces continue to destroy Iranian missile launchers, on many occasions, just before they launch.

The IDF suspects that at least one Iranian missile carried multiple warheads or cluster bombs. That could create a problem for the Jewish state because missiles with multiple warheads can pose a more difficult challenge for air defense systems such as Israel's Iron Dome.

Netanyahu addressed the issue of whether or not President Trump will decide to enter the war, noting, "President Trump will do what's best for America. I trust his judgment. He's a tremendous friend, a tremendous world leader, a tremendous friend of Israel and the Jewish people. And we will do what we have to do, and we are doing it."

The prime minister continued, "We are committed to destroying the nuclear threat, the threat of a nuclear annihilation against Israel. We're able to do it. And we, of course, will make our own determination. But I have to say that the partnership with the United States, the partnership with President Trump, with whom I speak to almost every day, is incredible."



Netanyahu added that the U.S. is already assisting in Israel's defense by helping to destroy incoming Iranian missiles, drones, and UAVs.

Meanwhile, the IAF continues its relentless bombing campaign, including a strike on the Arak heavy water reactor.

Former Israel Defense Forces Major Elliott Chodoff marvels at what the Israeli Air Force has accomplished in less than a week.



"This is unprecedented," Chodoff told CBN News. "And it's not a word that I use lightly because it was not only taking out their air defense capability, but much more, the complete clearing of what is the only battlefield today, which is the air battlefield."

Chodoff added, "So, this is a one-front air war that we've never really seen anything like this in the Arab-Israeli conflict."

He explained that nothing previous to this campaign had basically "cleared the skies" for the IAF to operate at will in another country, which has allowed military leaders to "pick and choose our targets, and damage and destroy them at will."



Chodoff cautions that Israel may still need what the U.S. has in its arsenal to destroy Iran's deep underground nuclear facility at Fordow, including bunker-buster bombs and the planes to carry them.

He asserted, "The one thing that Israel absolutely does not have is the strategic bomber capability that the B-2 – and even the B-52, but certainly the B-2 – provides. Somebody asked me recently, why doesn't Israel build its own bunker busters? And the answer is, because we don't have any aircraft that can carry it."

In the U.S., crowds celebrated as former Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander came home.

But for now, here in Israel, the goal of wiping out Iran's nuclear program remains the top concern. The White House says Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a couple of weeks if Ayatollah Khamenei gave the go-ahead, which magnifies President Trump's pending decision on potential U.S. involvement.