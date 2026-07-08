A group of people stands in shallow water as a cargo ship appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

Trump: Ceasefire 'Over' as US Attacks Iranian Targets; President 'Leaning' Toward F-35 Sales to Turkey

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump says the ceasefire with Iran as laid out in the Memorandum of Understanding "is over." The United States struck dozens of Iranian targets and revoked the temporary oil sanctions waiver in response to Tehran's attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president did say that negotiations with the regime can continue.

U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces launched "a series of powerful strikes" to "impose heavy costs" on Iranian military targets after three commercial vessels came under attack this week in the Strait.

"Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," CENTCOM noted on X.

The U.S. military hit more than 80 Iranian targets, including air defenses, radar sites, and dozens of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats to limit attacks on international shipping.

Iranian state media reported explosions near Qeshm Island and in the southern port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

Washington also revoked the sanctions waiver that had authorized Iran to sell crude oil on international markets, warning that "The memorandum in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior."

The Islamic Republic threatened a "crushing response" and has retaliated with missile fire targeting both Bahrain and Kuwait.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X, "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don't fold."

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As tensions rise with Iran, President Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Ankara, highlighting what he calls their strong personal relationship.

"Sometimes you get along with the toughest people, like him," Trump declared. "Sometimes you don't get along with the weakest, most pathetic people."

The president signaled he is leaning toward approving fighter jet sales to Ankara, noting, "It certainly is something we will consider."

"It's certainly something we will consider,"

Israel quickly pushed back.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in an interview on CNN that he spoke several times with Trump before the NATO summit, urging him to keep Turkey out of the F-35 program.

"Notwithstanding the personal friendship that President Trump has with Erdogan, it doesn't make Turkey a friendly country to the United States," the prime minister said.

He also accused Turkey of being "infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, threatening E.U. states, occupying Cyprus, harboring Hamas..."

Netanyahu added that Erdogan threatens to destroy Israel.

Greece is also raising concerns, warning that an F-35 sale to Turkey could upset the military balance in the Aegean. Athens is pressing ahead with its biggest defense modernization in decades, preparing to acquire the Israeli-backed Achilles Shield Air Defense Network.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced plans to exchange ambassadors for the first time in more than a decade, restoring diplomatic ties severed during Syria's civil war.