Trump Calls for Iran's Unconditional Surrender; Ayatollah's Response: 'The Battle Begins'

President Donald Trump, left, escorted by Air Force Col. Angela F. Ochoa, walks from Marine One to board Air Force One, Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for a trip to attend the G7 Sumamit. (AP Photo /Mark Schiefelbein)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. military may join Israel's strikes against Iran's nuclear program, and the main target would be Tehran's key enrichment plant.

President Trump is reportedly considering that option, as he also called for Iran's unconditional surrender. In response, Iran's supreme leader said, "The battle begins."

The president met with his national security team to discuss Iran and spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two U.S. officials told Axios that Netanyahu and the Israeli defense establishment believe Trump will likely get involved in the war in the days ahead.

The main target remaining is the Fordow nuclear facility.

A video produced by the Alma Research and Education Center explained what makes Fordow a threat: "Twenty-four kilometers northeast of Qom, is the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP). The fuel being uranium, with the capacity to be enriched to a weapons-grade level of 90 percent. Built underneath a mountain, the facility may be out of reach of Israeli munitions. It's why many are looking to the U.S. and its massive bunker-buster bombs."

David Rising of The Associated Press described the importance of the U.S. arsenal, noting, "What we're talking about is a specific American weapon which is (a) 30,000-pound precision-guided bomb and it can only be carried by the B-2 Stealth Bomber right now because that's the only plane that's configured to carry such a weapon."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest updates about Israel and the Middle East.***

The U.S. is closing its embassy in Jerusalem until Friday.

On Truth Social, President Trump warned Ayatollah Khamenei, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but he is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least for now."

However, the president warned, "Our patience is wearing thin."

While visiting the site of an Iranian attack on a civilian neighborhood, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Khamenei not to end up like Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who was ultimately executed.

"If you continue to commit acts of war and launch missiles at the civilian population in Israel, your fate will be exactly like that of the dictator in the neighboring country to Iran, whose end is well known," Katz cautioned.

Netanyahu told an Israeli media outlet that history is being made.

"We're at a historic turning point, and everyone is slowly starting to realize it," the prime minister declared. "Trump will do what's right for America. I won't interfere with his considerations." "After victory over Iran, a new Middle East will emerge."

Since the beginning of the war, Iran has fired fewer missiles every day. The IDF estimates it has destroyed about 40 percent of its ballistic missile launchers.

IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin announced, "Thanks to our strikes, the Iranian forces were pushed back to central Iran. Now, they are making efforts to fire from the Isfahan area; they have retreated from western Iran, but we are pursuing them."

The son of the late Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who is considered a top candidate to lead Iran if the regime falls, delivered a message Tuesday to the Iranian people.

"The regime's apparatus of repression is falling apart," he insisted. "All that is needed is a popular uprising to end this nightmare once and for all. Now is the time to resist. Now is the time to reclaim Iran."

CBN News' George Thomas interviewed Pahlavi last year. Speaking to us this week, Thomas recalled, "He (Pahlavi) has been positioning himself, Chris, for quite some time as the sort of face of the opposition outside of Iran. And his calls for the removal of the regime have only gotten louder since October 7th. He has joined arms with Israel, continuing to, you know, call for them to eliminate the various tentacles of this huge octopus with the head being the Islamic regime in Iran."

An important message of encouragement for President Trump came on Tuesday from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. He wrote a private text message to the president, which Trump posted on Truth Social. It read in part:

"Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA, to be the most consequential president in a century – maybe ever. You have many voices speaking to you, sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice … I believe you will hear from heaven, and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else's … You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you."



