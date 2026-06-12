Trump Calls Off Iran Attacks, Claims U.S., Tehran to Sign Memorandum Agreement

JERUSALEM, Israel – After calling off Thursday night's promised attack on Iran, President Trump now says a deal with Tehran could be signed as soon as this weekend. The president announced that negotiators had reached a "great settlement" of the conflict.

"It's a very strong memorandum of understanding that is a little conceptual, but it's something that's going to get done," Trump declared. "I would say they want to sign it more, maybe a lot more, but it's a great detailed memorandum of understanding, also agreed to by many other countries that have great influence over them, and everybody wants it done."

The key to the deal: Trump claims that though Iran's nuclear materials are buried under a mountain, the country will not have a nuclear weapon and the Strait of Hormuz will be open in the next few days.

"They will not have a nuclear weapon. They've agreed to that.," he said. "They will not only not have, they will not purchase, develop in any way, any shape, in any way, shape or form, a nuclear weapon."

He added, "The Strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe."

The president has predicted a deal would be signed many times already, and although it hasn't happened yet, he believes this time is different for the Iranian regime.

"They've taken a pounding like very few people could take. And they want to make the deal a lot more than I do," he asserted.

Trump doesn't plan to attend the signing ceremony, although he suggests that Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be present. The president's understanding is that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojaba Khamenei has approved the deal.

Trump describes the plan as "a great deal for the United States and the Middle East," and believes that it will be "ultimately, great for Iran, because they'll be able to build up their country."

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According to online reports, the understandings include extending the ceasefire for at least 60 days, clearing mines, reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days to international shipping, and allowing Iran to sell and export oil.

Meanwhile, the nuclear talks and negotiations over a ceasefire on all fronts would continue during the 60 days.

President Trump indicated that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and others in the region.

Israeli media reports suggested Netanyahu was caught off-guard. However, his office released a statement after Netanyahu spoke with Trump. The statement read:

Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the prime minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantlement of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for terrorist proxies in the region."