Trump Calls Off Iran Attack; Israeli Expert Says Iran a ‘Paper Tiger’

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump said Saturday that he called off what he described as what would have been the largest bombing campaign since World War II, shifting the focus from military action to high-stakes diplomacy.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said he halted the planned operation after appeals from several countries.

"I was asked to by Saudi Arabia, by UAE, by Qatar, and by Iran. We were all set to go, just about at this time right now, and it would have been a massive attack," Trump said. "And the reason they asked is, I think, there's a deal."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said any agreement must include two key conditions: "The Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat."

Iran quickly disputed Trump's account. Its military denied asking the president to halt the strikes and said its forces remain on high alert. Iranian officials also said ongoing talks with Oman are focused on the future management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said negotiations are expected to begin Monday.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy urged caution during an appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press, warning against easing pressure on Tehran too soon.

"He has to remember that the Iranian government learned to lie before they learned to talk and they're more than mildly insane," Kennedy said. "Dealing with them is like dealing with Son of Sam or Charles Manson. Whatever he does, do not release the sanctions, stop enforcing restrictions on their oil sales, or remove the blockade until we see firm actions to open the Strait."

Reports indicate Israel was expected to play a role in the planned operation. One official said that unless the strikes significantly damaged the Iranian regime or its economic base, the attack would have offered little strategic value.

Former Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CBN News one of the biggest surprises has been the regime's vulnerability.

"How weak Iran is, how weak the Iranian regime is, what a paper tiger they are," Conricus said. "I wasn't surprised by their cruelty toward their own people. I wasn't surprised by how they have lashed out at other Arabs. I am surprised by how penetrable, how exposed the Iranian regime is."

While analysts continue to debate the military and political implications of Trump's decision, some Christian leaders believe an even deeper spiritual struggle is unfolding.

Cindy Jacobs of Generals International said the conflict reflects what she believes is a broader spiritual battle in the Middle East.

"We are dealing with ancient spirits, as you know, in the Middle East, the Prince of Persia, that has controlled vast geographic areas," Jacobs said. "We have to remember this is where it all began. The enemy does not want to give up this territory and will fight."

Jacobs said she believes regime change in Iran would have far-reaching consequences for the region.

"And the battle is over that," she said. "I believe that Iran is the hinge pin, and once it changes, the whole Middle East will change."

Whether the negotiations produce a lasting agreement or only a temporary pause, leaders across the Middle East recognize the coming days could determine whether the region moves toward diplomacy or back toward war.

Watch the full interview with Jacobs on Jerusalem Dateline.