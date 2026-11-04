An Israeli Air Force jet takes off on April 6, 2026. Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit.

Trump Announces End to U.S. Military Aid to Israel as Political Uncertainty and Iran Tensions Mount

JERUSALEM, Israel – A major shift in U.S.-Israel relations as President Donald Trump says America will stop sending billions of dollars in annual military aid to Israel. The announcement comes as Israel faces an uncertain political future following its elections and Iran warns it is prepared for war.

President Trump announced that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to end the payments by December, bringing an early end to a military aid agreement scheduled to run through 2028.

“We were giving them 4 billion and we no longer are,” Trump said. When asked why, he replied, “Because they no longer need it.”

Trump said Israel is now economically strong enough to fund its own defense. He also argued that military aid has become a political weapon for anti-Israel candidates in the United States.

Last night, Democrat Abdul el-Sayed became the first Muslim to win election to the U.S. Senate. “In his victory speech, he declared, ‘We don't want our money sent to do apartheid, or genocide, or war.’”

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, the battle for control of Israel's next government is underway. The votes are in, and now the political horse-trading begins.

President Isaac Herzog receives official election results today and begins consultations on forming a government.

Netanyahu's bloc holds 53 seats, while opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's bloc has 48. Neither has the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

That leaves Arab parties, which hold 19 seats, in a potentially decisive position.

Arab lawmaker Ahmed Tibi, leader of the Ta'al party, says he is ready to support an effort to remove Netanyahu from power.

“We want to defeat Benjamin Netanyahu,” Tibi said, describing Arab voter turnout as “a self-defence action of the Arab community.”

Eisenkot, meanwhile, says he is moving quickly to form an alternative government.

“We will act as quickly as possible to prevent Israel from being dragged into another election and to stop Netanyahu from continuing to entrench himself in power,” he said.

Opposition parties are backing Eisenkot as their first choice to form a coalition. However, without a deal, Israel could face another election.

At the same time, tensions with Iran remain at a boiling point.

Following U.S. defensive strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran says it has delivered a response to Washington.

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, warned that the country's military remains prepared for battle.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready for battle with its finger on the trigger,” Qalibaf said. “It has also delivered a firm and rational response to the American side. The ball is now in America's court to prevent war.”