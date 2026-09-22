Trump Addresses UN as Iran Threatens, Houthis Advance, Oil Prices Fall

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York today, with Iran as a key topic. The Tehran regime has threatened to unleash new weapons as its proxy, the Houthis, expands its attack on Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his U.N. speech, Trump met with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The president complained that he always gets bad press despite the progress his administration is making, including in the war with Iran.

"I've done a lot of great things. I've settled eight wars; that we have the best economic numbers of the country in the history of our country," he remarked.

The president added, "I never get anything positive. It's always negative. Even having to do with the war, we've done so well; we have to – look, they're not going to have a nuclear weapon. Let me just put it that way. And they're not doing well."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the U.N. on Wednesday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Thursday, cutting his trip short and heading back to Israel right away.

Israelis are grieving after a Palestinian terrorist murdered a Jewish father of six, Netanel Chkrun, at a spring northwest of Jerusalem on Sunday, just before the Yom Kippur observance began. His son told reporters that Chkrun warned about the terrorist attack just before he was killed, and enabled his son to escape fire from the gunman.

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Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims the regional war will certainly expand as they "change the geography of war" and the "weapons and military equipment" they use.

Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi stated, "The war is not over. The war is continuing, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has prepared itself for a long-term war."

Tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia have escalated after President Trump canceled a planned U.S. attack against the Houthis. He believes the Houthis don't want to fight the U.S., and the military has, so far, limited its help for the Saudi Kingdom to providing intelligence and targeting data for operations against the terror group.

On the economic front, oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive trading day on Monday as market concerns over Middle East tensions eased.