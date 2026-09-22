Trump Addresses UN as Iran Threatens, Houthis Advance, Oil Prices Fall

Julie Stahl
09-22-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York today, with Iran as a key topic. The Tehran regime has threatened to unleash new weapons as its proxy, the Houthis, expands its attack on Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his U.N. speech, Trump met with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The president complained that he always gets bad press despite the progress his administration is making, including in the war with Iran.

"I've done a lot of great things. I've settled eight wars; that we have the best economic numbers of the country in the history of our country," he remarked.

The president added, "I never get anything positive. It's always negative. Even having to do with the war, we've done so well; we have to – look, they're not going to have a nuclear weapon. Let me just put it that way. And they're not doing well."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the U.N. on Wednesday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak on Thursday, cutting his trip short and heading back to Israel right away.

Israelis are grieving after a Palestinian terrorist murdered a Jewish father of six, Netanel Chkrun, at a spring northwest of Jerusalem on Sunday, just before the Yom Kippur observance began. His son told reporters that Chkrun warned about the terrorist attack just before he was killed, and enabled his son to escape fire from the gunman.

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Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims the regional war will certainly expand as they "change the geography of war" and the "weapons and military equipment" they use.

Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi stated, "The war is not over. The war is continuing, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has prepared itself for a long-term war."

Tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia have escalated after President Trump canceled a planned U.S. attack against the Houthis. He believes the Houthis don't want to fight the U.S., and the military has, so far, limited its help for the Saudi Kingdom to providing intelligence and targeting data for operations against the terror group.

On the economic front, oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive trading day on Monday as market concerns over Middle East tensions eased.

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About The Author

Julie Stahl
Julie
Stahl

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East.  A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years.

Julie’s life as a journalist has been intertwined with CBN – first as a graduate student in Journalism; then as a journalist with Middle East Television (METV) when it was owned by CBN from 1989-91; and now with the Middle East Bureau of CBN News in Jerusalem since 2009.

As a correspondent for CBN News, Julie has covered Israel’s wars with Gaza, rocket attacks on Israeli communities, stories on the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights, as well as stories on the return of the Jewish people to their biblical homeland and archaeological stories that backup the Bible. She has traveled to Tanzania to cover Israeli doctors giving life-saving heart surgery to children there; to Poland to cover Holocaust-related events; to Paris to cover the Jewish response to the rise in anti-Semitism there; and Portugal to cover events surrounding the Bnei Anusim – Jews forced to convert to Catholicism during the Spanish Inquisition, many of whom would now like to be recognized as Jews and return to Israel.

Julie is also an integral part of CBN News’ award-winning “Jerusalem Dateline”, a weekly show about events in the Middle East that is translated into multiple languages and has a broad viewership across the world.

As the Jerusalem Bureau Chief for CNSNews.com, from 1999-2008, Julie covered Israel’s pullout from Lebanon; traveled to both Egypt and Jordan to cover aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process; covered the Second Intifadah, from 2000-2005 when terror attacks were sometimes a daily occurrence, Israel’s 2005 Disengagement from Gaza and the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Her work included almost daily contact with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

While working as a news writer for METV, Julie covered the historic fall of Communism in Eastern Europe.

Julie received her bachelor’s degree in Theatre from Florida State University and master’s degree in Journalism from Regent University before heading to Israel, in 1987.  She enjoys playing the guitar, having guests for Sabbath Eve meals, exploring, traveling, meeting people and gardening.