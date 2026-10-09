Three years after the Nova massacre, Friends of Zion honors survivors with the Hineni Award for their courage and resilience. October 8, 2026. Photo Credit: CBN News.

Three Years After the Nova Massacre, a Plea for Solidarity: “We Need More People on Our Side”

Three years after the October 7 Hamas massacre, more than 1,000 pastors, Christian leaders, and influencers gathered at the Nova Music Festival memorial to stand with Israel, honor the victims, and hear from those whose lives were forever changed by the attack.

The visit, organized as part of the Friends of Zion Israel Ambassadors Summit, focused on remembrance, resilience, and solidarity. The memorial marks the site where more than 340 people were murdered and 44 others were kidnapped to Gaza during the deadly assault on the music festival.

Israel's first Christian Arab ambassador, George Deek, who now serves as a special envoy to the Arab world, welcomed the crowd.

"Thank you for standing with Israel. God bless you," Deek told attendees.

Standing among the memorial displays, visitors reflected on the tragedy that unfolded there three years earlier. The site, now a place of remembrance, bears witness to the young lives lost and the families forever impacted by the attack.

Reserve Captain Maya Bentwich, who served as a spokesperson in Kfar Aza after October 7 and now works with Friends of Zion's social media team, described the anniversary as deeply personal.

"On a personal level, this is the first year around October 7th where I'm able to feel more emotional and let the sadness sink in," Bentwich said.

She emphasized how much support from Christians worldwide means to Israelis.

"Being here today with 1,000 pastors and leaders from around the world who are non-Israeli and non-Jewish and chose to come here and show support in solidarity means the world to me and means the world to so many Israelis," she said. "We need more people on our side."

Bentwich also spoke about the ongoing effort to preserve the truth of what happened.

"It is very unfortunate that three years past October 7th, people around the world still disregard it, celebrate it, or say it didn't happen," she said. "But we will continue doing exactly this until things are set straight."

During the ceremony, three former hostages abducted from the Nova festival site received the Hineni Award for courage.

Among them was Noa Argamani, whose abduction was captured on video during the attack. Returning to the site for the first time since her rescue, Argamani was visibly emotional and chose not to speak publicly about her experience.

Former hostage Romi Gonen accepted her award on behalf of all those affected by October 7. Gonen attended the music festival with her best friend, who was murdered that day. She was shot in the arm before being taken captive and was released after 471 days in Gaza.

"I accept this award on behalf of everyone who was taken hostage, injured, murdered, and everyone who still carries the pain of October 7th to this day," Gonen said. "The word Hineni means 'Here I am,' and today I am here."

She also thanked Christian supporters for standing with Israel and remembering the hostages.

Another honoree, Elkana Bohbot, was working as a logistics manager at the festival when Hamas attacked. He was kidnapped, featured in Hamas propaganda videos, and held captive for 738 days before his release.

Bohbot said he regularly returns to the Nova site to be a voice for those who no longer can speak.

"I'm standing today for the people who cannot stand here today and say the voice of October 7th, and this is my mission," he said.

Having since written a book about his captivity, Bohbot said his message to the world is simple.

"My message to the world is first to remember this day and what happened on October 7, 2023," he said. "If someone thinks differently or thinks it is fake, I invite him to this place to come and see what happened."

For many attending pastors, the visit was both heartbreaking and inspiring. Some spoke of being deeply moved by the scale of the tragedy, while others reflected as parents on the young lives lost. Many also voiced concern over attempts to deny or distort the events of October 7.

As the week of commemorations came to a close, the gathering at Nova carried a message beyond remembrance. Survivors, former hostages, and Christian supporters alike emphasized the importance of preserving the truth, standing together against hatred, and moving forward with hope.

The scars of October 7 remain visible, but so does Israel's determination not to be defined by tragedy. At Nova, the message was clear: remember the victims, honor the survivors, tell the truth, and keep moving forward.