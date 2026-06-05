A Lebanese soldier gestures in front of a Spanish U.N peacekeeper vehicle Dibbine village, southeast Lebanon, Friday, June 5, 2026, a day after Israeli forces withdrew following clashes with Hezbollah fighters. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

'They Lied to Us': Middle East Expert Urges Caution in Western-Backed Deals with Hezbollah

JERUSALEM, Israel – Sarit Zahavi from the Alma Center in northern Israel is not only a leading expert on the military situation involving Iran and its top proxy, Hezbollah, but she's also an Israeli citizen and a mom who lives near the Lebanese border.

CBN News spoke with her to hear first-hand about the border situation facing Israeli residents in the north and Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

To watch the interview, click on the video below.

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