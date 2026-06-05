'They Lied to Us': Middle East Expert Urges Caution in Western-Backed Deals with Hezbollah
06-05-2026
JERUSALEM, Israel – Sarit Zahavi from the Alma Center in northern Israel is not only a leading expert on the military situation involving Iran and its top proxy, Hezbollah, but she's also an Israeli citizen and a mom who lives near the Lebanese border.
CBN News spoke with her to hear first-hand about the border situation facing Israeli residents in the north and Israel Defense Forces soldiers.
To watch the interview, click on the video below.
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