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A Lebanese soldier gestures in front of a Spanish U.N peacekeeper vehicle Dibbine village, southeast Lebanon, Friday, June 5, 2026, a day after Israeli forces withdrew following clashes with Hezbollah fighters. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

'They Lied to Us': Middle East Expert Urges Caution in Western-Backed Deals with Hezbollah

Chris Mitchell
06-05-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – Sarit Zahavi from the Alma Center in northern Israel is not only a leading expert on the military situation involving Iran and its top proxy, Hezbollah, but she's also an Israeli citizen and a mom who lives near the Lebanese border.

 CBN News spoke with her to hear first-hand about the border situation facing Israeli residents in the north and Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

To watch the interview, click on the video below.

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About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians