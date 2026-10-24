A man looks through a gap in a stone wall toward a Greek Orthodox church where gunmen opened fire during a funeral hours earlier in Hamoud village, in Jordan's Karak governorate, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

Terrorists in Jordan Murder at Least 7, Wound 40 at a Greek Orthodox Funeral

Gunmen opened fire on Christians attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, south of Amman, on Friday. At least seven are dead, and forty are injured in an attack condemned by the Jordanian government.

The government called the killers "extremists," but says that no group has claimed responsibility.

Footage that aired on Jordanian state television showed two men with pistols beginning to fire toward the church, while a third gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

One of the mourners at the funeral, Dorgham Halasa, told The Associated Press that gunfire erupted 15 minutes after the funeral had started, causing people to flee. “It was a weird situation, and heavy gunfire,” he said.

King Abdullah II visited the hospital that received the wounded. He posted on X, “The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity.”

Mike Waltz, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said the report was "devastating."

He wrote, “Praying for the victims, their families, and all those affected by this depraved and brutal attack on a house of worship. He added, "Attacks on Christians continue to escalate worldwide and must be stopped.”

Christians represent about two percent of Jordan's population.

A government statement noted, "Investigations are underway at full speed."

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