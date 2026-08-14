Tehran Squeeze: Hegseth, Vance, Bessent Claim US Blockade Working; IDF Soldiers Report Hamas Rearm

JERUSALEM, Israel – The battle over Iran has moved from the military front to the economic front as Washington prepares new measures aimed at squeezing Tehran while tensions rise across the region.

The Trump administration claims its naval blockade is taking a serious toll on Iran's economy, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated on Thursday that even tougher measures are coming next week.

“So, it will be a combination of economic isolation like the world has never seen before. And the continued blockade in the Strait of Hormuz that will keep anything from going in or out of the Iranian ports," he stated.

Yet, the battle over the Strait of Hormuz is far from settled.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth insisted that the U.S. Navy can maintain the blockade as long as necessary.

“Indefinitely, the United States Navy can maintain a blockade like that, because we’ll rotate ships in and out, as we have, and we’ll continue to," he said.

President Trump contends that the U.S. has total control of the strategic waterway. Iran disputes that, arguing that the Strait remains blocked until Tehran's conditions are met.

However, that increased pressure turned violent again overnight, with the United Arab Emirates accusing Iran of attacking two vessels belonging to Abu Dhabi's national oil company. No injuries were reported.

Vice President JD Vance asserted that Washington's objectives remain clear.

He declared, “I think this ends with the United States in a strong position, with Iran not having a nuclear weapon, and with the Strait of Hormuz returned to a place where oil and gas prices are stable for the American people.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

Meanwhile, Israel is closely watching another front.

Soldiers along the Gaza border are reportedly warning of armed terrorist activity inside the Strip, raising painful memories of warnings before October 7th, 2023, that went unheeded.

And in Judea and Samaria, Israeli and U.S. officials are condemning violence by Israelis against Palestinians as Israeli security forces move against those accused of illegal actions.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz remarked, "We are opposed to violence. We believe that the authorities – and only they – should take whatever action is necessary, rather than others; that is not right, and it causes immense damage."

From Iran to Gaza and Judea and Samaria, Israel and its allies are facing multiple flashpoints as Washington tries to pressure Tehran without widening the war.