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A view of the the British Consulate in east Jerusalem after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that Israel would close the facility in response to U.K sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmou

Showdown: UK Leaders Tie Judea-Samaria Sanctions to Palestinian State as Sa'ar Blasts London 'Interference'

Chris Mitchell
09-10-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.K. and Israel are in the midst of a diplomatic showdown after Britain announced new sanctions and trade restrictions this week targeting Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The U.K. is also backing a Palestinian state, while Israel is pushing back against what it calls a distortion of international law.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Wednesday defended his country's decision to target Jewish settlements as part of a two-state solution.

"We announced what we did (on Tuesday) because we believe that the only way forward for security for the Israeli people and the Palestinian people is a two-state solution: two viable and secure states alongside each other, and that prospect is being destroyed by the facts on the ground," Miliband stated.

Miliband had earlier on Tuesday declared for the first time that the British government now considers Israel's "occupation" of Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank, as unlawful.

 "Today, I announce that the official view of the British government is that the occupation is unlawful, because of Israel's entrenchment of its control, its intention to extend permanent sovereignty, and its expansionist agenda via illegal settlements," he declared.

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However, international attorney Natasha Hausdorff maintains that Judea and Samaria are legally occupied territory, and points to a principle of international law called "Uti Possidetis Juris," roughly translated as "As you possess under the law."

She explained, “And it says that the new states inherit the pre-existing administrative lines of whatever unit preceded it. In Israel’s case, the unit that preceded it was the British Mandate for Palestine.” 

Hausdorff argues that under this principle, when Israel declared its independence on May 14th, 1948, it inherited the boundaries of the British Mandate, including Judea and Samaria.

“The moment they declare independence as a default rule, so anywhere there is no agreement to borders or territory, “Uti Possidetis Juris” tells us just what the borders of that new state are," she contended.

Some argue that this law does not apply to Israel because of its unique circumstances. Yet, this international law has been used since the 19th century to establish borders in new countries around the world, including in Central and South America, and Africa.

Hausdorff noted, "It puts the lie to so many of these falsehoods that are propagated about Israel using international legal terminology, “occupation” being a very prominent factor. It also goes to show that "illegal settlements" is a false claim. It is a false claim to justify the idea that Jews shouldn’t live in Judea and Samaria, or that parts of this territory should be ethnically cleansed of Jews.”

The U.K. said the Palestinian Authority played a key role in its decision.

"We talked to the representatives of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Prime Minister, the representative here, and they both said to us with a very clear voice, you need to act from our point of view," Miliband revealed.

However, Itamar Marcus of Palestinian Media Watch, which has monitored official Palestinian media for three decades, warns that the P.A.'s rhetoric doesn't always match the Western vision of two states living side by side.

“There was another expression that the U.N. included in there and called 'self-determination' for the Palestinians, leading to a Palestinian state," Marcus observed.

He added, "Well, let me tell you, they can’t have self-determination because they define their “self” as Palestine from the (Jordan) River to the (Mediterranean) Sea.  There is no room in the Palestinian ideology for an Israel. There was an interview on television with a Palestinian leader named Masaki, and he said, the leadership, the president, meaning (Mahmoud) Abbas, he of course wants Palestine to replace Israel.”

Meanwhile, Israel is giving the U.K. 30 days to close its consulate in Jerusalem. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar is calling the British action a distortion of international law and interference in Israel's sovereign affairs.

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About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief

In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world.

Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians from the Middle East.

In the past, Chris's reporting has been distinguished by award-winning coverage of revival movements and other spiritual issues. In addition to the Brownsville revival in Pensacola, Fla., he also covered an outbreak of revival in Missouri. His report on the "holy laughter" revivals in Toronto and London was named CBN's "Focus Story of the Year" in 1994.

That same year, Chris also earned a "Short Story of the Year" award for his examination of religious coverage in network news. He has also reported on such movements as the Promise Keepers and the annual "Prayer and Fasting" campaign led by the late Campus Crusade founder Dr. Bill Bright.

In addition to his reports for The 700 Club, Chris is also a regular contributor to Christian World News, a weekly 30-minute newscast that airs nationally in multiple markets.

Prior to joining CBN News in 1992, Chris worked for three years as a researcher, producer, and reporter for the Features/Testimonies department of The 700 Club.

A native of the Boston area, Chris earned a B.A. in History at the University of New Hampshire in 1975. In 1987, he graduated with honors from Regent University, earning an M.A. in Communication. While a student at Regent (then CBN University), Chris anchored "Newsight," a student-produced Christian news program.

Chris's goal at CBN News is to provide in his stories the Biblical "understanding of the times" described in I Chronicles 12:32.