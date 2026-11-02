Rough Road Ahead for Israel Coalition Talks as Washington, Jerusalem Prepare for Iran Action

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s political parties are preparing to meet with President Isaac Herzog this week to begin the process of forming a new government. Herzog will determine who gets the first shot at forming a coalition.

The political process begins as the Middle East prepares for another possible war with Iran.

Herzog hopes to avoid another election by bringing the parties together in a unity government.

“I have already said that I hope the representatives will come with an open mind, and today I add, with an open heart, to come to listen and to be heard,” Herzog said.

He urged the party representatives to “share ideas, and to find creative solutions to prevent another round of elections.”

Gil Hoffman of The Jerusalem Post says Herzog will decide which party leader gets the first opportunity to form a coalition.

“But it's entirely at his discretion who he can appoint to form a government. They'll have six weeks to try to do it. Very well. Might fail. And then somebody else,” Hoffman explained.

He says Herzog could give another candidate four weeks to form a government, followed by an additional three weeks. If those efforts fail, Israel could face another election in March.

Meanwhile, Israel’s election chief says authorities are investigating possible foreign interference in the vote.

Noam Sohlberg, chairman of Israel’s Central Elections Committee, said serious suspicions have emerged involving foreign funding intended to influence the election, raising potential national security concerns.

“Serious suspicions have recently emerged that require examination. They concern funding from foreign sources intended to influence the elections, with potential national security implications,” Sohlberg stated.

Despite the investigation, Sohlberg says the findings will not change the election results.

As Israel begins its political transition, the threat from Iran remains a central concern.

President Donald Trump confirmed he had a good conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, is warning that if attacks resume, its retaliation will reach beyond the Middle East.

Military correspondent Yonah Bob of In the War Room says Israel still has work to do to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear program.

“So at least Israel needs to not let Iran get its nuclear program back on its feet,” Bob emphasized.

He also warned that Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal remains a serious threat, one he believes Americans may not fully appreciate.

“The ballistic missile thing is tougher because Israel knows the ballistic missiles are a major threat. I think Americans don't understand as much how ballistic missiles are a threat,” Bob explained.

“Nuclear weapons, they're like, oh, everybody understands that. So hopefully Israel will be able to hold down the ballistic missile threat as well,” he added.

With another confrontation possible, many across the Middle East are watching for signs that military action could come after the U.S. midterm elections.