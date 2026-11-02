herzog.jpg
President Isaac Herzog addresses an event at the President’s Residence, October 29, 2026. Photo credit: Haim Zach/GPO.

Rough Road Ahead for Israel Coalition Talks as Washington, Jerusalem Prepare for Iran Action

Chris Mitchell
11-02-2026

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s political parties are preparing to meet with President Isaac Herzog this week to begin the process of forming a new government. Herzog will determine who gets the first shot at forming a coalition.

The political process begins as the Middle East prepares for another possible war with Iran.

Herzog hopes to avoid another election by bringing the parties together in a unity government.

“I have already said that I hope the representatives will come with an open mind, and today I add, with an open heart, to come to listen and to be heard,” Herzog said.

He urged the party representatives to “share ideas, and to find creative solutions to prevent another round of elections.”

Gil Hoffman of The Jerusalem Post says Herzog will decide which party leader gets the first opportunity to form a coalition.

“But it's entirely at his discretion who he can appoint to form a government. They'll have six weeks to try to do it. Very well. Might fail. And then somebody else,” Hoffman explained.

He says Herzog could give another candidate four weeks to form a government, followed by an additional three weeks. If those efforts fail, Israel could face another election in March.

Meanwhile, Israel’s election chief says authorities are investigating possible foreign interference in the vote.

Noam Sohlberg, chairman of Israel’s Central Elections Committee, said serious suspicions have emerged involving foreign funding intended to influence the election, raising potential national security concerns.

“Serious suspicions have recently emerged that require examination. They concern funding from foreign sources intended to influence the elections, with potential national security implications,” Sohlberg stated.

Despite the investigation, Sohlberg says the findings will not change the election results.

As Israel begins its political transition, the threat from Iran remains a central concern.

President Donald Trump confirmed he had a good conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, is warning that if attacks resume, its retaliation will reach beyond the Middle East.

Military correspondent Yonah Bob of In the War Room says Israel still has work to do to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear program.

“So at least Israel needs to not let Iran get its nuclear program back on its feet,” Bob emphasized.

He also warned that Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal remains a serious threat, one he believes Americans may not fully appreciate.

“The ballistic missile thing is tougher because Israel knows the ballistic missiles are a major threat. I think Americans don't understand as much how ballistic missiles are a threat,” Bob explained.

“Nuclear weapons, they're like, oh, everybody understands that. So hopefully Israel will be able to hold down the ballistic missile threat as well,” he added.

With another confrontation possible, many across the Middle East are watching for signs that military action could come after the U.S. midterm elections.

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief

In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world.

Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians from the Middle East.

In the past, Chris's reporting has been distinguished by award-winning coverage of revival movements and other spiritual issues. In addition to the Brownsville revival in Pensacola, Fla., he also covered an outbreak of revival in Missouri. His report on the "holy laughter" revivals in Toronto and London was named CBN's "Focus Story of the Year" in 1994.

That same year, Chris also earned a "Short Story of the Year" award for his examination of religious coverage in network news. He has also reported on such movements as the Promise Keepers and the annual "Prayer and Fasting" campaign led by the late Campus Crusade founder Dr. Bill Bright.

In addition to his reports for The 700 Club, Chris is also a regular contributor to Christian World News, a weekly 30-minute newscast that airs nationally in multiple markets.

Prior to joining CBN News in 1992, Chris worked for three years as a researcher, producer, and reporter for the Features/Testimonies department of The 700 Club.

A native of the Boston area, Chris earned a B.A. in History at the University of New Hampshire in 1975. In 1987, he graduated with honors from Regent University, earning an M.A. in Communication. While a student at Regent (then CBN University), Chris anchored "Newsight," a student-produced Christian news program.

Chris's goal at CBN News is to provide in his stories the Biblical "understanding of the times" described in I Chronicles 12:32.