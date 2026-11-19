Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, and members of the Israeli Defense Forces host Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center, Oct. 29, 2025, in Israel. (Staff Sgt. Michael Ito/U.S. Army via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot is trying to put together Israel's next government. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly pressing President Trump for a new round of strikes on Iran.

In Tel Aviv on Wednesday, U.S. CENTCOM Chief Adm. Brad Cooper met with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director Roman Gofman. The IDF said U.S. and Israeli commanders discussed how to work more closely together to improve their joint readiness.

Middle East analyst Elie Pieprz told CBN News, "I think the visible visit is something that is designed to demonstrate that there is no daylight between America and Israel. It is designed to put fear into our enemies. Definitely. It is designed to try to push Iran to be much more reasonable when it comes to – in any kind of negotiation.”

Pieprz believes President Trump wants to finish the war in Iran.

He explained, "I think at this point, President Trump understands that the first time he put together a ceasefire, the ceasefire was not good for the US. And he does not want to replicate that again. Any agreement that's going to be done with Iran is going to be one that is going to demonstrate that America and Israel have won this war, and that Iran has lost this war. If that is not the case, then Iran will continue to be a problem for the region.”

On Capitol Hill, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers that the threat of Iranian plots against Americans has grown.

"These threats have substantially increased," Clayton told lawmakers. "Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States are under greater threat.”

Separately, Fox News asked the president about a report that Iran might be planning a dirty bomb attack in Washington. Iran denied the report. Trump warned how he would respond if such an attack took place.

Trump responded, “If it does happen, we’d wipe them out.”

Inside Iran, protesters took to the streets this week in the western town of Abdanan after a bus crash killed 13 refinery workers. The rally turned political, with some in the crowd chanting, "Death to the Dictator!"

Marziyeh Amirizadeh, an Iranian-born Christian who spent months in Tehran's Evin Prison, told CBN News how she's asking Christians to pray for the Iranian people.

She urged, “To pray for the downfall of this regime and to pray for Iranians to be more courageous, to come to this day and to finish the job. Because this is what the Iranian people want. They are fighting for their freedom. And they wanted to see the flow of the revolution, and they need to pray.

She added, "And that God helps people to be courageous, (to) stand for their freedom and to fight back.”