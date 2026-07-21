Report: Iran Moves Nuclear Centrifuges Underground as Houthis Threaten US Coalition, Red Sea Shipping

Fireworks burst as Houthi supporters rally against the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, July 20, 2026. Placards call for death to the US, Israel, and a curse on the Jews. (AP photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

JERUSALEM, Israel – A new report claims that Iran has moved nuclear bomb-making equipment underground as the renewed U.S. war with the regime continues for a tenth straight day. The Pentagon has identified the two U.S. soldiers killed by an Iranian missile last week.

Air raid sirens sounded in Jordan overnight as Tehran continues to fire missiles across the region. There are few signs that the war is letting up.

In Washington on Monday, the Pentagon announced that First Lt. Tyler Feehan from Hawaii and 19-year-old Private Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, Texas were killed in the missile attack last Friday on an American air base in Jordan.

"And our hearts go out to these families. These are heroes that pay the ultimate price," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Iranian attacks also left nearly one hundred U.S. service members injured since early July, most suffering concussions or minor wounds.

"Nothing the military does is safe," Rubio remarked. "It's all inherently dangerous. And we're just grateful to have such heroic Americans in uniform in the service of our country.”

President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to kill "many times" the number of Iranian regime members for every U.S. soldier killed. A new report from The Wall Street Journal indicates that Israeli intelligence believes Iran has moved thousands of nuclear centrifuges into an underground mountain facility, making it far more difficult to target.

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In Yemen, Iran's Houthi allies are escalating their own threats, announcing a blockade of Saudi oil shipments through the Red Sea. The move threatens another major global oil shipping route as the Strait of Hormus remains under pressure.

Houthi Military Spokesman Brig. Gen Yahya Saree declared, "The Yemeni armed forces confirm its complete readiness for all options and any stupidity presented by the most stubborn Saudi enemy."

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet on Monday night in preparation for a possible reentry into the war. Netanyahu plans to visit Washington following Tuesday's expected meeting between President Trump and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The president took to Truth Social on Monday to dismiss New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's threat to arrest the prime minister should he ever visit New York. Trump wrote that an arrest will never happen "in any way, shape, or form."

While the war with Iran eclipses day ten, Rubio insisted there is still room to talk peace, even as the missiles fly.

He noted, "That door opens, we'll be happy to see it open. But. Right. And they continue to send signals that they want to talk, that they, they want to negotiate. But their behavior is what we're responding to, and their behavior is, they're launching missiles and drones against ships."