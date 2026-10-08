Remembering October 7th: Thousands of Christians Gather in Jerusalem to Fight 'Spiritual Battle'

People carrying Israeli flags walk through an installation marking the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, on the beachfront in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Three years after the Hamas October 7th massacre, tributes came from the White House and from Christian leaders gathered in Jerusalem on Wednesday as thousands joined in remembrance and prayer.

President Trump revealed that he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump recalled, “I wished him well, and I wished the people of Israel well. That was a horrible day, a horrible tragedy. A horrible... and the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on October 7th, believe me. A very big price."

In Jerusalem, Christian leaders gathered to remember the victims and pray for Israel.

Nearly 2,000 pastors and Christian leaders met next to the Western Wall to commemorate October 7th, stand with the Jewish people, and join an unprecedented 24-hour event, sponsored by Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion.

"It'll be the largest event in Israel's history at the Kotel, the Western Wall, where Satan made his threat to God," Evans noted.

He sees the gathering as part of a spiritual battle.

“But all these years working with the state of Israel, I finally told the prime minister, you're fighting a media war. You're fighting an ideological war," he explained.

Evans added, "You're fighting an economic war. You're fighting a proxy war, but you're not fighting a spirit war. We're going to come to Israel and fight a spirit war against principalities and powers … This is a spiritual battle in a spiritual war. And it has to be fought on our knees.”

The Global Prayer Event united millions of Christians from more than 125 nations in a live television broadcast from Jerusalem.

Tom Hess from the Jerusalem House of Prayer for All Nations told CBN News, "For sure, it's unprecedented to this magnitude. There's no doubt about that. We thank God that this can be done with so many people. They say 40 million people are involved, praying now from all around the world."

Included among the supporters were Christians from two nations that have become enemies of Israel: South Africa and Iran.

Hormuz Shariat from the ministry Iran Alive asked, "Do you know the Iranians right now? They love America. They love Israel. They love the Jews. They say, 'Why should we hate them?' It's just the government that hates them. So, Iranians have changed their mind about Israel and the Jews."

A representative from South Africa insisted, "We support, we love the people of Israel. We come here to pray for peace. We come here to commemorate that evil day. And we want to say, it must not happen again."

Australian podcaster Erin Molan told us that after October 7th, she witnessed a stark difference between Israel and Israel's detractors.

“This is a very basic test," she said. "Whenever (the detractors) gather, they chant, 'Death to Israel, death to Jews, intifada.' Whenever the Jewish people or the Israeli people gathered after October 7th, they chanted 'Bring them home.' Even that at a base level says everything about who they are as a people. There was no malice. There was no seeking revenge. It was 'Bring the people we love home.'"

Evans believes the Church must not repeat what many did in Nazi Germany.

"It was fueled and fed by apathy in the church and through antisemitism in the universities and the school and the media of Germany," he asserted.

Evans continued, "So this is the same thing we're seeing right now, and we have to stand up to it, because it's a battle between two books, two spirits and two kingdoms. We came into the kingdom for such a time as this. This is what we signed up for. This is our finest hour. And we need to rise up. Rise and shine. For your light has come."