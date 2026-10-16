Pentagon Preps for Renewed Iran Strikes as Netanyahu Highlights Jordan Security Wall

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gives a State of the Force address at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 in Quantico, Va. (Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. Military is preparing for the possibility of renewed combat with Iran, as tensions spread across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Washington is tightening financial pressure on Tehran, and in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an election just days away as questions grow over his relationship with Donald Trump.

The Pentagon's possible plans reportedly include the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal, the GBU-43/B massive ordnance air blast bomb – the MOAB or Mother of All Bombs – to target Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Trump orders U.S. forces to resume combat operations.

The president declared, "The mother of all bombs is one big bomb, but it’s not nuclear. I wouldn’t use nuclear. We don't have to. We're the greatest nuclear power in the world."

Military planners are considering the MOAB for strikes on Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. The GPS-guided bomb can destroy a wide area, but its ability to penetrate deep underground and its granite shielding may be limited. Meanwhile, President Trump indicated that he does not expect to send U.S. ground troops into Iran.

At the same time, the Treasury Department is hammering Iran with a new sanctions package as part of Operation Economic Outcast.

The measures target banks accused of helping Iran get access to U.S. dollars and move money through the international financial system, including Iraq's International Development Bank.

On Wednesday night, Tehran-backed Houthi forces launched a missile and drone attack against the Presidential Palace in Aden, Yemen.

Video shows smoke rising from the area of the palace used by Yemen's internationally recognized government

The palace serves as a Saudi military operations headquarters. At least five security personnel were killed and 16 wounded.

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With eleven days remaining before Israel's October 27th election, President Trump was asked in an interview with Newsmax whether he trusts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He replied, "In the world of politics, I don't trust anybody."

Trump then praised what he called a very successful military partnership with Netanyahu, pointing to joint military operations against Iran. However, he stopped short of endorsing the prime minister's re-election bid.

In Israel, Netanyahu met with Druze supporters and revealed that he had a "very short and very sharp" call with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in 2025, after Israel, citing the need to protect Syria's Druze community, had bombed government targets in Damascus.

"We took down Syria's Defense Ministry in Damascus, just like that: Boom. Gone," Netanyahu declared.

Netanyahu also visited Israel's Jordan Valley, where Israel is constructing an 80-kilometer barrier along its border with Jordan.

There, he stood in front of what he called the "massive barrier we are constructing along the eastern border, stretching from the Yarmouk (River) to Eilat. We are building this to bolster our security."

In Azerbaijan, at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), China has been pressing its own position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for supporting the two-state solution and urged Israel to stop what he described as the forced establishment of West Bank settlements.

Wang told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that Beijing considers the Palestinian issue the greatest historical injustice of the century.

And three years after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023, a new study has found that anti-Semitic content online has reached record levels.

The Australian Online Hate Prevention Institute analyzed nearly 30,000 pieces of anti-Semitic content across 11 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

It found that July through September of this year produced the highest level of anti-Jewish content since the organization began monitoring in 2022.