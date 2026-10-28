'Paging Hezbollah': Film Recounts One of History's 'Most Incredible Intelligence Operations'

For decades, Iran's regime has used the terrorist group Hezbollah against Israel, including in the ongoing war. In 2024, however, Israel turned the tables with a secret mission unlike anything the world had ever seen.

A film about that incredible true story lands in theaters on October 30th. You can see the trailer here.

CBN News spoke with the director of "Paging Hezbollah," Justin Folk.

It sounds like a Hollywood spy thriller. It includes a secret weapon, an elaborate deception, and a first-of-its-kind military operation.

The story, though, is real, and is the focus of the film.

Folk told us, "It's one of the most incredible intelligence military operations in history, and to tell the story is a real privilege."

Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, turned a simple pager into an explosive.

A new kind of warfare, using the technology Hezbollah trusted to keep its operatives connected as a weapon.

On September 17th, 2024, thousands of pagers carried by members of the Iran-backed group suddenly exploded across Lebanon.

It killed dozens and wounded thousands more. The operation also dealt a devastating blow to the terror group's communications network.

Many call it the ultimate story of the Trojan Horse.

Folk remarked, "Absolutely. Yeah. I mean... the best Trojan horse horror story that I've ever heard, even better than The Odyssey, in my opinion."

The real genius of the operation went beyond just hiding the explosives. Mossad created phony companies, websites, and YouTube ads with glowing reviews, promoting a rugged, waterproof pager with exceptional battery life.

They also used a saleswoman already trusted by Hezbollah, who offered an initial shipment as a free upgrade.

“Not only was it a technological feat to get a bomb into a tiny device ... it was actually more of a marketing operation than anything else," Folk marveled.

He continued, "They called it the rugged pager, and they basically branded these things as the fighters' pager. And so what ended up happening was (that to) the Hezbollah operatives, it became a status symbol."

"Paging Hezbollah" reveals the inside story, including interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Mossad chief, and the former CIA Director.

We asked Folk, "How were you able to get such access to the prime minister? The head of Mossad? General Petraeus?"

He answered, “We had to convince the prime minister. We had to convince the director (and) Mossad that we were the ones to tell this story, to help them tell the story."

And what they revealed includes a secret that almost derailed the entire mission.

“It was a use-it-or-lose-it situation," he explained. Iran and Hezbollah began to get suspicious about these particular devices. And Mossad had learned that they had shipped several of these devices to Tehran for testing purposes, and they knew it was just a matter of time."

After years of planning, Mossad faced a race against the clock. If the devices were exposed, the entire operation would unravel.

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In the film, Folk combines firsthand accounts with dramatic reenactments.

“We really wanted to make a cinematic film, something that people would want to go see in the movie theaters," he noted. "So there is a lot of those recreations."

For Folk, a Christian, the story is about more than espionage. The film also gives viewers an inside look at the long, violent struggle between Israel and Hezbollah, and how it all started.

“I don't think Americans have any idea," he declared. "We live in the luxury of safety. There are various threats around us, but nothing compares to the type of threat that comes when there are ballistic missiles being launched indiscriminately at your home."

Folk added, “Israel wants to create. On the other hand, their enemies just want to destroy. But ultimately, in our story, it's that desire to create and build which gives Israel the upper hand in this case."

Part documentary. Part spy thriller. And an extraordinary chapter in modern warfare.

FIND TICKETS for "Paging Hezbollah" — A Documentary Experience