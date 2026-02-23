New US-Iran Talks This Week as Israel on Highest Alert; Carlson-Huckabee Interview Sparks Heat

JERUSALEM, Israel – The next round of U.S.- Iran talks is scheduled for this week, pushing off the probability of a U.S. attack for at least a few days. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson's interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee continues to reverberate.

President Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are due to meet with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday in Geneva for a third round of talks.

Witkoff suggests the president is puzzled that Iran hasn't agreed yet.

He stated, "Why, under this sort of pressure, with the amount of sea power, naval power that we have over there, why they have come to us and said, we profess that we don't wanna be, we don't want a weapon, so here's what we're prepared to do, and yet it's hard to, sort of, get them to that place.”

President Trump is said to be considering "preliminary limited strikes" to force Iran into a deal, as the U.S. has gathered masses of firepower in the Middle East.

Israel is on its highest alert, prepared for an Iranian attack, if the U.S. goes ahead with attacking Iran. Israel has also been attacking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, as both Hezbollah and the Houthis would likely participate in a war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that Iran will not yield to external pressure, while Iran's state news agency reported that students protested at several universities following 40-day memorials for those killed in protests last month.

Visiting U.S. Congressman Andy Ogles (R-Tennessee) told CBN News that regime changes need to be organic.

"What we've seen over the last few weeks is that the Persian people, the people of Iran, want change. They want their country back. And so, I think there's the opportunity for the United States to create that window for the Persian people to, you know, assume their own destiny. But it has to be from the Persian people, the people of Iran, and, you know, no new American boots on the ground," Ogles said.

He believes a change would revolutionize Iran, the Middle East, and even the world.

"They are the number one funder of terror, Hamas, Houthis, Hezbollah, etc.," Ogles explained. "They destabilize regions all over, countries all over the world. And it'll be a huge shift, and quite frankly, opens up the opportunity, at least for peace, globally, once Iran is no longer in the picture, and quite frankly, their global network of terror."

On the sidelines during the imminent threat of war, Arab and Muslim nations condemned U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee's comment about the Middle East during his interview with Tucker Carlson last week.

Carlson quoted from the Genesis in the Bible and asked Huckabee if Israel had a right to the land the Bible describes as Israel's borders.

In part, Huckabee responded, "It would be fine if they took it all." The U.S. Embassy later said the quote was taken out of context.

Huckabee continued, "They're not asking to go back and take all of that, but they are asking to at least take the land that they now occupy, they now live in, they now own legitimately, and it is a safe haven for them."

Huckabee also said Israel isn't trying to take over Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, or Iraq, but is just trying to protect itself..

Carlson also asked how much it cost to move the U.S. military fleet into the Persian Gulf, and instead of offering a dollar figure, Huckabee replied, “A lot less than it would to bury a lot of Americans.”

First-time visiting U.S. Congressman Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania) told CBN News that the situation is complicated and that it is important for people to visit and see the facts on the ground.

"A lot of people really don't fully understand what, what the people of Israel deal with on a daily basis, how close your adversaries are. And tactically, the advantages they have, based on terrain. All those kinds of things are important for policymakers to know viscerally," Perry said.