Netanyahu Warns Against Pre-Election Attacks; 50+ Iran-Linked Suspects Arrested in UK

JERUSALEM, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israel's security barrier in Samaria on Tuesday, warning Israel's enemies against attacking before the country's October 27th election.

"Our enemies are thinking of testing us these days ahead of the elections. I warn them that we are prepared for any scenario," he cautioned.

The warnings were aimed both at the Palestinian Authority and Iran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz declared, "Anyone who attacks us, before or after the elections, and anyone who harms Israeli soldiers or Israeli citizens, will have their hand severed and pay the heaviest price."



Axios reports that President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed renewed strikes against Iran before Israel's election. Netanyahu's office denies the report.

In the U.K., Britain's top domestic intelligence official, Blaise Metreweli, warns that Iran is now aiming for harder targets, including military bases. MI-5 revealed that more than 50 Iran-linked suspects have been arrested in Britain over the past year.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Parliament that a plot against an air base used by American bombers was almost certainly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In Yemen, Saudi airstrikes are targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels who threaten American interests if Washington joins the fight.

Earlier this week, President Trump called out the Houthis, saying "They're behaving very badly."

When a reporter asked, "What are you going to do about that?" the president responded, "I mean, if I told you I made a decision, that wouldn't be good. The Houthis have acted very badly."

Trump confirmed that he spoke with Saudi Arabia's crown prince but did not disclose what he offered.

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In Europe, Israel is condemning the violent Paris protests dominated by Muslims and a Dutch city's ban on Israeli soccer fans.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned, "What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode, the easiest solution, a cathartic and satisfying disguise for the anger and disappointment over Europe's own failings and fears."