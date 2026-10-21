Netanyahu to Trump: 'We Have a Job to Finish' as Reports Signal More US Forces to MidEast

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Trump during a video call on Tuesday that their two nations have more work to do in Iran.

He told the president, "Donald, we have a job to finish. You said it, and we'll finish it together. We'll finish it, and no one else will do it."

The prime minister also reportedly alerted Israeli media that he's instructed the Israel Defense Forces and Special Services to work to overthrow the Iranian regime.

Fox News, meanwhile, reports that Iranian opposition groups are launching attacks against clerical targets in southwestern Iran.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made a surprise visit to Israel on Monday, and there are reports that the Pentagon is sending a third aircraft carrier, along with thousands more sailors and Marines to the Middle East.

The buildup comes amid reports that Trump is considering expanded strikes against Iran after the midterm elections.

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In Saudi Arabia, the Trump administration is promising military support, but not U.S. ground troops.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack stated, "I think the president's been clear that he supports Saudi Arabia and the backing that they need logistically he will supply. But America getting involved in a ground kinetic battle somewhere else seems fruitless."

In the U.K., police have re-arrested two men suspected of assisting Iranian intelligence in a possible plot targeting a British airbase used by American bombers.

And in France, the Iran war is also fueling a political dispute. President Emmanuel Macron is partly blaming his country's riots on rising fuel prices triggered by the fighting.

President Trump countered, pointing to France's unbridled immigration policy. He recalled, "I said, the first time I met Macron, I said, 'You gotta close up your borders. You're gonna ruin your country,' and they've ruined their country."