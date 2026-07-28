Netanyahu, Trump to Meet as Washington Prepares for Graham Funeral; Trump Cites 'Deep Talks' with Iran

Members of the military stand outside of the U.S Capitol to practice for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is funeral ceremony, Monday, July 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. for talks today with President Trump and will later attend the funeral of his friend and Israel supporter Senator Lindsey Graham. The president, meanwhile, announced that Washington is in "deep talks" with Iran.

Before leaving for America, Netanyahu noted that this will be the eighth meeting with President Trump, more than any other international leader. He said he must act with "great determination and great wisdom."

"We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost, Iran," Netanyahu said. "Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us. I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal: to ensure the security, strength, and future of our dear State of Israel."

Netanyahu pushed his security cabinet to approve the deployment of the International Stabilization Force in Gaza, even though Hamas has not disarmed, according to a report on Israel's Channel 12 and published in The Times of Israel.

The report claimed the prime minister did this to solidify the meeting with Trump.

The report also indicated that the White House would arrange a meeting for Netanyahu only if he had some diplomatic achievement to present. The prime minister chose Gaza to prove he is making progress, according to The Times of Israel.

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Concerning Iran, President Trump suggests that the Iranians really wish to make a deal because they are hurting.

“(We) pretty much destroyed their (Iranian) military and they want to meet, and we're meeting," he stated. "Let's see what happens is the chance we can make a deal. Without what we did, they wouldn't even be talking to us."

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump asserted that the Strait of Hormuz is in good shape, and that if Iran doesn't make a deal, the U.S. will return to the previous military action.

Trump also said that contrary to reports that U.S. munitions are running low, the stockpiles are good.

"We have a lot of the mid-level stuff, too. I mean, more than we could ever use, no matter what. But we have a lot. I'd like to have more, to be honest," he hinted. "So, we're building it very rapidly. Plants are being built, and a lot of equipment is being built. The Patriots (missiles) in particular are being built."

Israel remains quiet during the discussion about talks. Yet, posted on several buildings along a train route through Tel Aviv was a message for the U.S. leader: "President Trump, finish the job!"