Netanyahu Stresses Goal of Toppling Iran Regime after 'Extraordinary' Endorsement from Trump

JERUSALEM, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is drawing a line in the sand, declaring that Israel's ultimate goal is nothing less than the overthrow of Iran's Islamic regime. Netanyahu was buoyed by a strong endorsement from President Trump in the upcoming Israeli election.

Strike first, build more weapons at home, and finish the job against Iran: That is the strategy the prime minister laid out on Sunday, speaking in person to journalists for the first time since the October 7th attacks.

Netanyahu believes that Israel must take the initiative before its enemies can attack.

“As a child, I lived in a neighborhood where fights broke out from time to time. And I discovered a simple, terrible rule: whoever strikes first has a huge advantage. That means we also need to be prepared for proactive action," he stated.

Netanyahu claims that Israel has completed 90 percent of the work to neutralize immediate threats, but he warns that the Tehran regime must go.

"We must bring this regime down once and for all. It cannot remain in power. It simply cannot, and I am committed to bringing it down," he declared.

The prime minister also announced a $145 billion expansion to Israel's weapons production and a reduction in dependence on foreign suppliers.

The briefing came nine days before Israel's general election on October 27th. His opponents called the briefing electioneering.

With the two blocs locked in a dead heat according to divided polls, Netanyahu is making security the central argument for his return to office, and President Trump is making his preference clear.

He posted on Truth Social, “Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel.”

Trump called Netanyahu "a great warrior" and an even greater partner for peace against Iran.

The president also warned that electing anyone other than Netanyahu could leave the United States to do that work alone, something he says he is not inclined to do.

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Netanyahu responded with his own message to the president, writing, "My dear friend Donald, I'm so honored and humbled by your extraordinary endorsement."

The prime minister also reminded Americans of what is at stake in the war, noting that they are well-served by President Trump's leadership in the White House.

He told Fox News' Mark Levin, “America has been fortunate to have a leader of conviction, of clarity, of courage, who faces down this threat to America and to Israel – those who chant “Death to Israel,” “Death to America”.

Netanyahu again focused on American security with Levin, explaining that Iran's missile ambitions put the United States directly in Tehran's crosshairs.

That is why they are building intercontinental ballistic missiles to reach the United States... and every single city in the United States. Every single city will be held hostage," he observed.

Iran's parliament, meanwhile, approved a new defense minister, Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, on Sunday, ending months of interim leadership after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes killed his predecessor in February.

Ketabchi promised to rebuild military production, and he also claimed that Iran has prepared to counter America's "Mother of all Bombs."

In the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran wants an agreement to reopen the waterway. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says it's already open.

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper countered, "Let me be clear: the Strait of Hormuz is controlled by the United States and our regional partners, not Iran, and it remains open for business. Over the last seven days alone, about 400 merchant ships have sailed through the Strait.”

In France, Jewish sites and businesses have suffered damage during a weekend of widespread rioting.

French journalist Paul Amar reported that rioters arrived with a list of addresses to target, and set fire to every Jewish-owned business on one street in Marseille, while leaving Muslim-owned businesses untouched.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised that those responsible for the riots will be held accountable.

He insisted, “Those who have destroyed must pay; those who have looted must reimburse. Those who have sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it.”