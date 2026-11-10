Netanyahu Pushes Jewish Unity Government Without 'Hamas Supporters' as Jews Recall Kristallnacht

JERUSALEM, Israel – Momentum for further military action in Iran seems to be dwindling, but President Trump says the U.S. is ready to attack if necessary. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a Zionist unity government as his opponent attempts to form a coalition.

After he met with the Qatari prime minister, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is completely closed to Iran.

"More oil has come out of the straits over the last week than at any point in the history of the Hormuz Strait," the president declared.

He added, "The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked, loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes. Israel and the entire Middle East are protected from Iranian danger and threats. And we're seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict."

Prime Minister Netanyahu released a video on Monday calling for a broad unity government under his leadership.

He stated, "Two days ago, I called for the establishment of a unity government, and this is the need of the hour, because you cannot establish a government with Hamas supporters, or a government that depends on Hamas supporters."

Netanyahu continued, "You cannot fight Iran and its other radical Islamist proxies if you have supporters of radical Islam within the government or on whom you depend. Therefore, a unity government is simply an absolute necessity."

According to Axios, Trump also asked Netanyahu in a telephone conversation to move forward on the Gaza plan, which calls for disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said it is preparing Gaza for winter, having already sent more than 91,000 tents and more than 8,200 trucks carrying tarps, blankets, winter clothing, and other supplies.

The IDF is also "advancing projects to improve water and sanitation infrastructure, including sewage removal," and approved the entry of 7,500 vaccine doses and three mobile medical clinics.

It comes as the Gaza Board of Peace blamed Netanyahu's government for Hamas continuing to possess its weapons under the IDF rule of most Palestinians in Gaza. The board also charged that Hamas's refusal to disarm is making it more difficult to provide for Gazans.

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Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter suggests that The New York Times, by publishing what he called "blood libel," is preparing for the "next genocide" of the Jewish people.

"A blood libel will cost lives," Leiter charged. "And the reason why they're accusing us of genocide is to prepare for the next genocide against us."

In Philadelphia, a planned "boycott bike ride" threatening Jewish businesses on the anniversary of the Nazi rampage of Kristallnacht took a turn for the better.

Some 300 pro-Palestinian bikers showed up, but were met with about 200 Jewish, pro-Israel, and interfaith protesters. Hundreds of others came to patronize the businesses.

On November 9th and 10th, 1938, Kristallnacht was a German state-sponsored violent wave of anti-Jewish violence in Germany, Austria, and the Sudenenland in Czechoslovakia. Rioters destroyed or vandalized more than 1,400 synagogues and thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes, schools, and hospitals.

Holocaust survivor Walter Bingham, who experienced Kristallnacht firsthand as a nine-year-old, told CBN News that the Jewish people were more docile in those times, but things are different now.

"We were apologetic in those days... my forefathers, my parents. 'Please don't do anything to me, I won't do anything to you.' That was more or less, I think, the attitude," Bingham recalled. "Today, we have, thank God, the state of Israel, a very strong state, and we don't need that anymore, and whereas anti-Semitism is still on the increase. The one thing will not happen, and that would be a Holocaust, because the state will see to it."