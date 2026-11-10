Netanyahu Pushes Jewish Unity Government Without 'Hamas Supporters' as Jews Recall Kristallnacht

Julie Stahl
11-10-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – Momentum for further military action in Iran seems to be dwindling, but President Trump says the U.S. is ready to attack if necessary. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a Zionist unity government as his opponent attempts to form a coalition.

After he met with the Qatari prime minister, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is completely closed to Iran.

"More oil has come out of the straits over the last week than at any point in the history of the Hormuz Strait," the president declared.

He added, "The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked, loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes. Israel and the entire Middle East are protected from Iranian danger and threats. And we're seeing momentum toward the end of this conflict."

Prime Minister Netanyahu released a video on Monday calling for a broad unity government under his leadership.

He stated, "Two days ago, I called for the establishment of a unity government, and this is the need of the hour, because you cannot establish a government with Hamas supporters, or a government that depends on Hamas supporters."

Netanyahu continued, "You cannot fight Iran and its other radical Islamist proxies if you have supporters of radical Islam within the government or on whom you depend. Therefore, a unity government is simply an absolute necessity."

According to Axios, Trump also asked Netanyahu in a telephone conversation to move forward on the Gaza plan, which calls for disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said it is preparing Gaza for winter, having already sent more than 91,000 tents and more than 8,200 trucks carrying tarps, blankets, winter clothing, and other supplies.

The IDF is also "advancing projects to improve water and sanitation infrastructure, including sewage removal," and approved the entry of 7,500 vaccine doses and three mobile medical clinics.

It comes as the Gaza Board of Peace blamed Netanyahu's government for Hamas continuing to possess its weapons under the IDF rule of most Palestinians in Gaza. The board also charged that Hamas's refusal to disarm is making it more difficult to provide for Gazans.

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Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter suggests that The New York Times, by publishing what he called "blood libel," is preparing for the "next genocide" of the Jewish people.

"A blood libel will cost lives," Leiter charged. "And the reason why they're accusing us of genocide is to prepare for the next genocide against us."

In Philadelphia, a planned "boycott bike ride" threatening Jewish businesses on the anniversary of the Nazi rampage of Kristallnacht took a turn for the better.

Some 300 pro-Palestinian bikers showed up, but were met with about 200 Jewish, pro-Israel, and interfaith protesters. Hundreds of others came to patronize the businesses.

On November 9th and 10th, 1938, Kristallnacht was a German state-sponsored violent wave of anti-Jewish violence in Germany, Austria, and the Sudenenland in Czechoslovakia. Rioters destroyed or vandalized more than 1,400 synagogues and thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes, schools, and hospitals.

Holocaust survivor Walter Bingham, who experienced Kristallnacht firsthand as a nine-year-old, told CBN News that the Jewish people were more docile in those times, but things are different now.

"We were apologetic in those days... my forefathers, my parents. 'Please don't do anything to me, I won't do anything to you.' That was more or less, I think, the attitude," Bingham recalled. "Today, we have, thank God, the state of Israel, a very strong state, and we don't need that anymore, and whereas anti-Semitism is still on the increase. The one thing will not happen, and that would be a Holocaust, because the state will see to it."

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About The Author

Julie Stahl
Julie
Stahl

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East.  A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years.

Julie’s life as a journalist has been intertwined with CBN – first as a graduate student in Journalism; then as a journalist with Middle East Television (METV) when it was owned by CBN from 1989-91; and now with the Middle East Bureau of CBN News in Jerusalem since 2009.

As a correspondent for CBN News, Julie has covered Israel’s wars with Gaza, rocket attacks on Israeli communities, stories on the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights, as well as stories on the return of the Jewish people to their biblical homeland and archaeological stories that backup the Bible. She has traveled to Tanzania to cover Israeli doctors giving life-saving heart surgery to children there; to Poland to cover Holocaust-related events; to Paris to cover the Jewish response to the rise in anti-Semitism there; and Portugal to cover events surrounding the Bnei Anusim – Jews forced to convert to Catholicism during the Spanish Inquisition, many of whom would now like to be recognized as Jews and return to Israel.

Julie is also an integral part of CBN News’ award-winning “Jerusalem Dateline”, a weekly show about events in the Middle East that is translated into multiple languages and has a broad viewership across the world.

As the Jerusalem Bureau Chief for CNSNews.com, from 1999-2008, Julie covered Israel’s pullout from Lebanon; traveled to both Egypt and Jordan to cover aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process; covered the Second Intifadah, from 2000-2005 when terror attacks were sometimes a daily occurrence, Israel’s 2005 Disengagement from Gaza and the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Her work included almost daily contact with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

While working as a news writer for METV, Julie covered the historic fall of Communism in Eastern Europe.

Julie received her bachelor’s degree in Theatre from Florida State University and master’s degree in Journalism from Regent University before heading to Israel, in 1987.  She enjoys playing the guitar, having guests for Sabbath Eve meals, exploring, traveling, meeting people and gardening.