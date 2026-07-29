Netanyahu Praises 'Excellent' Trump Meeting as Iran Launches Surprise Attack on US Forces

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday for the first time since the war with Iran started. Despite reports of tension between the two leaders, they both described the meeting as positive. And after several days of a pause in fighting, Iran suddenly launched an attack on U.S. forces in the region.

In Washington, the White House described Tuesday’s meeting between Trump and Netanyahu as “positive and productive.” The meeting comes at a pivotal moment as the U.S. and Israel coordinate their response to Iran and shape what comes next in the Middle East.

Netanyahu called the meeting one of their best ever, emphasizing what he described as a full partnership between the two leaders. “I just finished an excellent meeting with President Trump," the prime minister declared.

"When I say excellent, I don't mean it in a superficial way. A conversation with full partnership, with mutual support, with an understanding of the common goal of ensuring that Iran does not have nuclear weapons, and other goals as well.”

Netanyahu’s remarks also appeared aimed at pushing back against weeks of speculation about tensions between the two leaders.

Alex Traiman, Jerusalem Bureau Chief for JNS, said the meeting highlighted the shared interests between Washington and Jerusalem and could help shape both the next phase of the conflict with Iran and the future diplomatic landscape of the region.

“These are two powerful allies, that are working together, both to set the strategy for the next stages of war with Iran, but also to set the next stages of peace in the Middle East, which includes, normalization between Israel and Lebanon and potentially normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia," Traiman said.

Following the White House meeting, Netanyahu traveled to pay his respects at the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Israel’s strongest supporters in Congress and a longtime personal friend of the prime minister.

Even as diplomatic efforts continue, military tensions remain high. U.S. Central Command says it intercepted multiple missiles launched by Iran in a surprise attack targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East. Overnight, Iran also fired ballistic missiles toward Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, underscoring the risk of a wider regional conflict.

CENTCOM also announced that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia carried out strikes on Iranian proxies in northern Iraq in response to drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

President Trump also renewed his warning that if diplomacy fails, the United States is prepared to strike Iran’s heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility near Natanz, one of the country’s most protected underground nuclear sites.

For both Washington and Jerusalem, the message is clear: while diplomatic efforts continue, both leaders are preparing for the possibility that the conflict with Iran could enter an even more decisive phase.