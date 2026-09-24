Netanyahu in NYC to Address UN as Mamdani Repeats Call for His Arrest for 'Genocide'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in New York as tensions surrounding Israel take center stage at the United Nations. Before his address, the Israeli leader received sharp criticism from New York's mayor, while Iran is also using the global forum to confront Israel and the U.S.

Netanyahu promised during his address to defend Israel and its soldiers. He claims the world is hearing what he called terrible lies" about Israel.

"I will fight against the lies. I will fight for the truth of our soldiers, of our country," the prime minister pledged.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who once threatened to jail Netanyahu if he came to the city, contends that New Yorkers have a right to protest the prime minister's visit as long as the Israeli leader remains the subject of an active International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

"What I've always told them is that they have the right to do so in the city," Mamdani said.

He renewed his calls for Netanyahu's arrest during a CNN interview on Monday.

"I have described him as I believe him to be: a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people," the mayor noted.

Netanyahu fired back. "Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani, for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews," he declared.

Police union officials warn that the mayor's rhetoric could inflame protests and risk chaos.

At the U.N., Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blasted the U.S. and Israel in a defiant speech while signaling he is willing to talk. “America and Israel attacked us... but we did not bend the knees," he insisted.

A U.S. delegate walked out during Pezeshkian's address.

In Israel, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter is asking for prayer after his son, Neria Leiter, was critically injured in a terrorist car ramming attack in Samaria. After emergency surgery, Neria's life hangs in the balance.

"I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle," his father said. Leiter lost another son who was fighting Hamas in Gaza.