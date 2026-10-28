Netanyahu Confounds Pollsters Again, Leads all Parties in Israeli Election Bid to Serve 7th Term

JERUSALEM, Israel – With nearly 85 percent of the votes counted on Wednesday morning from Israel's election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party again confounded the pollsters and gained more votes than any other party, making him the leading candidate to form the next government.

Addressing his supporters early on Wednesday, Netanyahu declared, "The right-wing bloc has a clear, decisive majority among the Zionist public. And among the Jewish public and all those who support the Jewish state, this is what has become clear – a decisive majority."

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With a predicted 54 Knesset seats in the prime minister's bloc, Likud is still short of the 61-seat majority needed to form a government. The results seemed to upend the so-called "change" bloc of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party. Although he claimed victory after the polls closed on Tuesday.

"This morning, the people of Israel went to a referendum on the leadership that will guide Israel in the coming years. Tonight, we received an answer," Eisenkot stated.

One of the surprises in the elections was a stunning turnout in the Arab sector, bringing the two Arab parties to their highest vote total in history, possibly blocking Netanyahu and Eisenkot from reaching a majority unless they work together.

Dr. A.J. Nolte, founder of Regent University's Israel Institute, explained during CBN News' live election coverage why no one wants to form a government with the Arab parties.

"Well, the Arab parties are non-Zionist, " Nolte noted. "So, they don't accept the Jewish nature of Israel as a state. And after October 7th, there's been a sense among a lot of the Zionist Jewish voters that rewarding that sort of opposition to Zionism with seats in the next government would send a bad message."



Netanyahu echoed that sentiment on Wednesday as the count continued.

"It is forbidden, simply forbidden, to endanger Israel by forming a government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties," he said.

He also insisted that this is the time to deal with the regime in Iran.

"I want to tell you, Israel is facing a historic opportunity, once and for all, with our partner, President Trump, to remove the existential threat from Iran," he exhorted.

At Likud Party headquarters on Tuesday, Israeli analyst Elie Pieprz told CBN News he believes Netanyahu will reach out to Eisenkot to form a unity government, which would help in the battle against Iran.

"My expectation is something the prime minister has said very often over the course of the cabinet: he wants a broad right-wing government," Pieprz said. The president has spoken about creating unity. The country needs some healing. The Prime Minister is someone who can lead that healing.

Pieprz continued, "And I think that we have that an immense opportunity to continue the fight against Iran with Prime Minister Netanyahu (and) President Trump together. I think that can happen."

Pulse of Israel's Avi Abelow told us that the high voter turnout in Israel can be attributed to an awakening to how Israel's enemies are trying to destroy the Jewish state, and it sends a message to Americans.

"Everyone, strengthen your faith," he urged. "God is running the world. God's people and Jewish state of Israel are here on the front line, defending the whole freedom-loving world. No matter the pressure, no matter the lies. Stand strong with the Jewish people and the Jewish state of Israel. We've got your back."

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