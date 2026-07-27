Millions of Christians Are Uniting to Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem

Christians from around the globe will gather in the holy land this fall for the annual day of prayer for Jerusalem on October 4th, 2026.

Bishop Robert Stearns, the founder and executive director of Eagles' Wings is hosting the 24th Annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (DPPJ).

Participants can physically attend the prayer service or watch the live broadcast from the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum.

This year's event is set to host Christians from 175 nations and 500 senior Christian leaders from 50 countries, including official delegations from Nigeria, Kenya and Togo.

Partnered with Bishop Stearns, the General Superintendent of the Brazilian Assemblies of God, Rev. José Wellington Costa Jr., welcomes 175 Latin American Christian leaders and millions of Christians from 212 countries to pray.

Along with Church leaders and believers, political leaders are also standing with Israel. Senior government officials like the first ladies of Nigeria and Kenya, and the King and Queen of Togo will unite in prayer, reflecting international political and spiritual support for the nation of Israel.

While the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem is a huge prayer event, Bishop Stearns holds that its significance includes a meaningful display of solidarity with Jerusalem.

"This is far more than a prayer event. It is a global declaration that Israel is not alone," Stearns said.

According to Stearns, this international solidarity is especially needed as Israel faces opposition on multiple fronts.

"At a time when the Jewish people face extraordinary challenges, tens of millions of Christians are choosing to stand publicly with Israel, pray for her peace, and reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our people," Stearns iterated.