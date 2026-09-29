'The Lord Roars from Zion': Christians Representing 70 Nations in Jerusalem for Biblical Feast of Tabernacles

JERUSALEM, Israel – After nearly three years of war, both airlines and tourists are returning to Israel. In this holiday season of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, Christians are returning to celebrate.

Against the hostile backdrop of U.N. delegates walking out of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in New York last week, the opposite is happening in Jerusalem.

Dag Juliussen, a Norwegian regional director for the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), welcomed delegates to the 2026 Feast of Tabernacles celebration.

"We are gathered here these days to celebrate, to worship, and to adore the King of Kings in His own city," Juliussen observed. "We're all together here...to bring a strong and warm message to the Jewish people: you are not alone."

More than 1,800 Christians from 70 nations came up to Jerusalem to celebrate the biblical holiday of Sukkot. On their first night in the city, they began with worship in English, Hebrew, and Arabic.

Popular Christian singer Aaron Shust introduced Shiloh and Nizar, one Jewish and one Arab. He noted, "We are friends, dear friends, only because of Jesus."

Then, one at a time, representatives from each nation attending crossed the stage, waving their countries' flags.

George Deek, Israel's first Israeli Arab ambassador to the Christian world, welcomed the visitors, saying, "And tonight, my friends, we are standing right here in Jerusalem. The dream survived. The people survived, and the State of Israel lives."

Deek spoke to the crowd about the trials Israel experienced over the generations, including October 7th, 2023.

He exhorted, "To every nation represented here, thank you for coming to Jerusalem. Thank you for standing with Israel. And when you return home, carry something of Jerusalem with you. Tell about our country. Stand against hatred and for truth, and help us build the future generations."

Christians founded the ICEJ in 1980 as a response to the decision by many countries to withdraw their embassies from Jerusalem.

The ICEJ has been hosting the Feast since then as a sign of the future fulfillment of Zechariah 14, which says that one day all nations will come up to Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot.

The theme of this year's Feast is from Joel 3:16. ICEJ President Jurgen Buehler read the passage, "The Lord roars from Zion, He utters his voice from Jerusalem, and the heavens and the earth quake. But the Lord is a refuge to His people, a stronghold to the people of Israel."

Buehler believes that we are living in the last days of Joel 3, when the nations turn against Israel. He urged participants to pray for their nations.

"And the word of God is clear. The Lord rose from Zion. It's a roar of warning to the nations of the world that if you deal with My people, you are poking your finger in the eyes of God," Buehler warned.

He said God is now dealing with nations, and while He cares about the needs of individuals, participants represent their nations, and they need to cry out that their countries will stay on the side of Israel and God.