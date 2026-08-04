President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about military families, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

'Last Chance?' Iran Denies New Talks with US as Trump Says Deal Now or Face War

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iranian regime leaders are still denying they are holding talks with the United States over the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran launched an overnight attack on a U.S. military base in Kuwait.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly launched at least three drones at the base early Tuesday.

Officials also insisted they would not accept a U.S.-backed plan to create an alternative shipping corridor through the Strait and relayed that the country's supreme leader is looking to Washington to change its behavior.

Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Iranian Expediency Council, remarked in an interview, "We will, by no means, allow the second corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. (We won't allow) the second corridor to open. Even if they deploy warships, we will target them."

President Trump contended that Iran requested the talks in an effort to avoid a massive U.S. strike. Later, on Truth Social, he accused Iran's leaders of being "unbelievably duplicitous."

"Iran did not want to be hit," he stated. "They said, 'We want to talk. We want to talk about the Strait.' But more importantly, from my standpoint, we want to talk about the denuclearization of Iran, because this is what it's all about. This is why I'm doing this."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said on Monday, "We are not currently holding negotiations with the United States. Our talks are with Oman and are focused on reaching an understanding on a route that would allow shipping traffic to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz."

"This is their last chance," Trump warned. "This is not something that – if it doesn't happen, this is a last chance for them to sign a good document."

The president explained that the talks will proceed in two stages: first, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to normal shipping; second, to negotiate the complete denuclearization of Iran.

He cautioned, "The denuclearization of Iran has to happen, has to happen. And that'll be the second phase."

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In Gaza, where there appeared to be disagreement between Trump's Board of Peace and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the latest statement described a meeting between them as "constructive."

The statement read in part, "The goal is clear and is not in question: the complete decommissioning of weapons in the Strip and the transition away from rule by the gun to civilian governance. Reaching it will be a process, and that process will be set out in the next phase of the work."

Media reports indicated that Netanyahu told a Board of Peace official that Israel would not hold its fire in Gaza and would not withdraw to a prescribed "yellow line" due to the threat posed by Hamas.

At a recent conference, Rabbi Tuly Weiss, Founder of Israel365, told CBN News he believes Israel will only win if it holds onto the Land God gave the Jewish people in the Bible.

"The path to victory is to continue to strengthen our military, to be able to support our soldiers. We absolutely need to hold on to every inch that God gave to us of Judea and Samaria, even Gaza, even Gaza."

