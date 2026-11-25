24 November 2026, Israel, Tel Aviv: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz speaks during the State Recognition Event for Wounded IDF Soldiers and Security Forces In airports city near Tel Aviv. Photo by: Gil Cohen-Magen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called on Tuesday for a preemptive strike on Iran. The call comes amid political uncertainty, with a potential new government in sight.

Katz warned that Iran is developing chemical weapons. He believes that Israel must strike Iran, preferably with U.S. participation, before Tehran can attack with chemical weapons.

Katz still insists that Iran's nuclear program remains Israel's top priority.

Meanwhile, Israel's intelligence community is sending mixed signals. Former Mossad Director David Barnea contends that Israel must go to war against Iran "as soon as conditions will allow." Current Mossad chief Roman Gofman sees the need to strike, yet Mossad researchers reportedly see no urgency.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem released a security alert "due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region."

President Trump has suggested that he may wait until after the first of January. Israeli geopolitical analyst Ilan Pomeranc told CBN News that Israel could act on its own if it decides security requires it.

Pomeranc noted, “What President Trump is planning or not planning has become part of the daily discourse here in Israel as of late. Israelis are feeling very jittery in general about the Iran situation."

He says Israel is prepared to go it alone.

“At the end of the day. Israel, as it has done in the past, will act when it needs to act in order to ensure its survival and national security," Pomeranc stated.

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The Times of Israel reports that Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot may form a government as soon as next week. The makeup of that government could include one Arab party and one ultra-Orthodox party. If so, it would mean the end of a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, which received the most votes of any Knesset party.

Caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu asserted that the majority of Israelis want a unity government.

"They long for a unity government because they understand a simple truth: that our ability to ensure the state's existence against the major threats surrounding us depends on our unity," Netanyahu said.

The office of President Isaac Herzog announced on Wednesday that Dr. Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion, will receive Israel's prestigious Presidential Medal of Honor. Evans would become the first evangelical Christian in the award's history to receive the distinction.

Evans dedicated his life to strengthening relations between Christians and Jews. Earlier this year, he brought more than one thousand Christian leaders to Israel on the third anniversary of the Hamas October 7th massacre and kidnappings.