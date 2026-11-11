Israel's President Swears in New Knesset as Netanyahu Government Remains Until Coaltion Formed

JERUSALEM, Israel – The new Knesset members of Israel's next parliament were sworn in on Tuesday. However, until a new coalition government is formed, the current government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in place.

After the sound of trumpets opened the session, Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a charge to the members, saying, "This Knesset, my esteemed colleagues, must fulfill its term in the face of many tasks. Nearly 80 percent of the people went to the polls and elected you. You must do everything to avoid a repeat election."

Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of the dangers of working with the Arab parties and called for a unity government.



He declared, "We must do one thing: put aside all other considerations and form a national unity government because only such a government will be able to deal with such enormous challenges. It is impossible to deal with them in a narrow government."

Gadi Eisenkot, the man chosen by President Herzog to form a coalition, harshly criticized Netanyahu's speech and said he's unfit to remain in office. Eisenkot suggested that he'll consider a national emergency government.

"To anyone who supports our four principles, we will sit, talk, and explore every way to significantly expand the coalition as much as possible so that it receives the broadest possible national agreement in these complex times," he stated.

Eisenkot submitted a bill to establish a commission of inquiry concerning the Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023. It was his top campaign goal.

He also set out four principles required of political parties to join his coalition, including recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

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Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab party Ra'am, claims he's ready to recognize Hamas as a terrorist group in exchange for a "real partnership."



"We, of course, aspire to be part of the next coalition and government," Abbas said. "This is a basic right, a basic civil right, as an expression of taking responsibility and the desire to be part of the solutions that we bring to Arab society."

The remaining Arab parties could help form a minority government while supporting the coalition from outside the government. Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., tells CBN News that this kind of government could undermine the Jewish state.

Ayalon explained, "Because on the one hand, the Israeli Arabs are citizens, like all of us, with full rights. They have exercised their rights, and so they deserve a place or a seat at the table.

He added, "However, and this is what has to be very much understood: that many of the leaders of the Arab parties, in the past at least, were talking actually vehemently, attacking the state of Israel, calling for the destruction of the state of Israel. So they were not legitimized, and they are not legitimate to be governing us if they want to dismantle the country."

The newly installed Knesset may set a record by any parliament in the world: one in every ten members has buried a loved one lost to terror or war.