Israel's President Swears in New Knesset as Netanyahu Government Remains Until Coalition Formed

Chris Mitchell
11-11-2026

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JERUSALEM, Israel – The new Knesset members of Israel's next parliament were sworn in on Tuesday. However, until a new coalition government is formed, the current government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in place.

After the sound of trumpets opened the session, Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a charge to the members, saying, "This Knesset, my esteemed colleagues, must fulfill its term in the face of many tasks. Nearly 80 percent of the people went to the polls and elected you. You must do everything to avoid a repeat election."

Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of the dangers of working with the Arab parties and called for a unity government.

He declared, "We must do one thing: put aside all other considerations and form a national unity government because only such a government will be able to deal with such enormous challenges. It is impossible to deal with them in a narrow government."

Gadi Eisenkot, the man chosen by President Herzog to form a coalition, harshly criticized Netanyahu's speech and said he's unfit to remain in office. Eisenkot suggested that he'll consider a national emergency government.

"To anyone who supports our four principles, we will sit, talk, and explore every way to significantly expand the coalition as much as possible so that it receives the broadest possible national agreement in these complex times," he stated.

Eisenkot submitted a bill to establish a commission of inquiry concerning the Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023. It was his top campaign goal.

He also set out four principles required of political parties to join his coalition, including recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

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Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab party Ra'am, claims he's ready to recognize Hamas as a terrorist group in exchange for a "real partnership." 

"We, of course, aspire to be part of the next coalition and government," Abbas said. "This is a basic right, a basic civil right, as an expression of taking responsibility and the desire to be part of the solutions that we bring to Arab society."

The remaining Arab parties could help form a minority government while supporting the coalition from outside the government. Danny Ayalon, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., tells CBN News that this kind of government could undermine the Jewish state.

Ayalon explained, "Because on the one hand, the Israeli Arabs are citizens, like all of us, with full rights. They have exercised their rights, and so they deserve a place or a seat at the table.

He added, "However, and this is what has to be very much understood: that many of the leaders of the Arab parties, in the past at least, were talking actually vehemently, attacking the state of Israel, calling for the destruction of the state of Israel. So they were not legitimized, and they are not legitimate to be governing us if they want to dismantle the country."

The newly installed Knesset may set a record by any parliament in the world: one in every ten members has buried a loved one lost to terror or war.

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About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief

In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world.

Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians from the Middle East.

In the past, Chris's reporting has been distinguished by award-winning coverage of revival movements and other spiritual issues. In addition to the Brownsville revival in Pensacola, Fla., he also covered an outbreak of revival in Missouri. His report on the "holy laughter" revivals in Toronto and London was named CBN's "Focus Story of the Year" in 1994.

That same year, Chris also earned a "Short Story of the Year" award for his examination of religious coverage in network news. He has also reported on such movements as the Promise Keepers and the annual "Prayer and Fasting" campaign led by the late Campus Crusade founder Dr. Bill Bright.

In addition to his reports for The 700 Club, Chris is also a regular contributor to Christian World News, a weekly 30-minute newscast that airs nationally in multiple markets.

Prior to joining CBN News in 1992, Chris worked for three years as a researcher, producer, and reporter for the Features/Testimonies department of The 700 Club.

A native of the Boston area, Chris earned a B.A. in History at the University of New Hampshire in 1975. In 1987, he graduated with honors from Regent University, earning an M.A. in Communication. While a student at Regent (then CBN University), Chris anchored "Newsight," a student-produced Christian news program.

Chris's goal at CBN News is to provide in his stories the Biblical "understanding of the times" described in I Chronicles 12:32.