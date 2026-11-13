A woman rappels down a training tower as another woman holds a machine gun during a demonstration at the inauguration of a military training center for women volunteers at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel's Government in Transition: No Plans for Iran Strike but US CENTCOM Urges Prep for Renewed Fight

JERUSALEM, Israel – Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's continued push for military action, Israel has no immediate plans to launch another strike against Iran. Israel's Channel 13 reports that assessment was presented to former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who is now tasked with forming Israel's next government.

Regardless of the pause, Israel's Kan News reports that U.S. CENTCOM recently alerted the Israeli military to prepare for a potential resumption of fighting. Gulf Arab states have reportedly received similar warnings.

President Trump indicated again that he hasn't ruled out another attack. In an interview with Salem News, he stated, "If I saw things going the other way I would do that, and it's possible I would do it."

Trump added that he would consider it a defeat if Iran's current regime remained in power at the end of his presidency.

He remarked, "Yes, that would be a defeat. Yup. I would say that would be a defeat. Absolutely."

Even as Eisenkot works for form a new coalition, Netanyahu is not legally bound from going to war.

The question now is whether the circumstances for renewed attacks warrant action, how that decision is reached, and whether the security threat leaves no room to wait.

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Meanwhile, Iran's regime is threatening that any miitary bases involved in a new American attack, from western Asia to Europe, would become legitimate targets. Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief posted on X, "No safe distance, no safe haven, no immunity."

As Israel and the U.S. prepare to shift their defense relationship from military aid to a stronger strategic partnership, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday that the gradual transition is a joint decision by Netanyahu and President Trump that "shows the strength of our relationship."

In a May interview with CBS Sixty Minutes, Netanyahu said it was time for Israel to wean itself off of American military aid, noting, "I want to draw down to zero the American financial support, the financial component of military cooperation that we have."

Speaking at the G7 Foreign Minister's meeting in Paris this week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that Israel was financially ready.

"They can buy weapons from us but we no longer have to provide the financing," Rubio said. "It's something the Israelis themselves have offered us."