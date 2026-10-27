Israelis Vote in Pivotal Election: Who Will Lead the Jewish State with Iran Threat Still Looming?

CBN News
10-27-2026

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Israelis went to the polls today, casting ballots to choose their next government. Voter turnout was on track to be the highest in more than 40 years. 

After three years of war, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud government is hoping to hold on to power. Our CBN News team in Jerusalem asked voters about the most critical issues shaping this election. Some talked about their desire to see all Israelis serve in the military, whereas some groups are currently exempt. Others said they want to see an inquiry into October 7th. (See their answers in the video above.)

This afternoon, CBN News and Regent University Israel Institute are hosting joint coverage of the Israeli Elections, 3:30-4:30 pm ET. 

Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell and Senior Editor John Waage will lead the analysis, with Regent Israel Institute guest Dr. A.J. Nolte. The team will give voter reaction and analysis, exit poll results from Israel Elects, and breaking updates. 

BELOW: Watch our LIVE coverage of the results here on our CBN News YouTube channel

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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet.

Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world.

What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines and other stories that impact the global Christian community.

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