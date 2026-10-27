Israelis Vote in Pivotal Election: Who Will Lead the Jewish State with Iran Threat Still Looming?

Israelis went to the polls today, casting ballots to choose their next government. Voter turnout was on track to be the highest in more than 40 years.

After three years of war, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud government is hoping to hold on to power. Our CBN News team in Jerusalem asked voters about the most critical issues shaping this election. Some talked about their desire to see all Israelis serve in the military, whereas some groups are currently exempt. Others said they want to see an inquiry into October 7th. (See their answers in the video above.)

This afternoon, CBN News and Regent University Israel Institute are hosting joint coverage of the Israeli Elections, 3:30-4:30 pm ET.

Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell and Senior Editor John Waage will lead the analysis, with Regent Israel Institute guest Dr. A.J. Nolte. The team will give voter reaction and analysis, exit poll results from Israel Elects, and breaking updates.

BELOW: Watch our LIVE coverage of the results here on our CBN News YouTube channel

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