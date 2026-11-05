Israelis React to US Election Results: 'We're Losing a Stalwart Friend'

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S. midterm elections are raising questions about the future of America's relationship with Israel, including whether bipartisan support for the Jewish state can endure. President Donald Trump is defending the war against Iran, while Vice President JD Vance says U.S. support for Israel contributed to Republican losses. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a political battle of his own, struggling to form a government without a parliamentary majority.

The election results are being closely watched in Israel, where some are concerned that Washington's support for the Jewish state could be changing.

“I think it's pretty scary. I think we're losing, we seem to be losing at this moment, a very stalwart, loyal friend,” one Israeli woman said.

Another Israeli expressed concern about the consequences, saying, “Now the true enemies are going to be fortified, they're going to be strong.”

Israeli analyst Gil Hoffman says Israelis are concerned about results in states like Michigan and Maine, while also surprised by what happened in places like Texas and Kansas.

“They are worried that they will be blamed for the results,” Hoffman said. “They already have been by the vice president and the president, not necessarily disagreeing.”

President Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran may have cost Republicans votes, but maintained that preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was worth the political price.

“You have no choice, you have to do it, you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance offered a different assessment of the election results. In a post on X, he wrote, “But everyone knows why we lost.”

Vance said a pollster asked voters who had abandoned Republicans what would bring them back. He listed their top four answers, noting that ending the war was the leading response and changing America's relationship with Israel ranked fourth.

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded by emphasizing Israel's commitment to maintaining bipartisan support in Washington.

“I have respect for President Trump, for Vice President Vance, and for the Democratic Party,” Herzog said.

Meanwhile, Trump has signaled that he wants to end the current American military aid agreement with Israel. The agreement provides approximately $3.3 billion annually in foreign military financing, nearly all of which goes toward purchasing American-made weapons.

The announcement, made on the morning of the midterm elections, underscores how politically divisive aid to Israel has become for both Republicans and Democrats.

Israel, meanwhile, is increasing its own defense spending. In March, the Knesset approved a budget allocating a record $45 billion to the Defense Ministry.

Back in Jerusalem, President Herzog is meeting with representatives of political parties to determine who has the best chance of forming the next government.

Neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot secured the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

Israel's Arab parties collectively won a record 19 seats, making them potential kingmakers in determining who will govern the country.

The Arab party Ra'am, which has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, has endorsed Eisenkot. Netanyahu argues that an opposition government relying on Islamist parties would threaten Israel's security and Jewish identity.

In a video statement, Netanyahu warned that his political opponents are relying on Islamist parties that support terrorism.

“It threatens us from abroad through Iran and its proxies, and from within through Islamist parties that support terrorism,” Netanyahu said.

“They seek to erase the Jewish identity of Israel. This is a matter of our very survival.”