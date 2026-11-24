Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, leaves a faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, after congratulating newly elected Knesset Speaker MK Matan Kahana, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli Leaders Divided over Urgency of Iran Threat as US Tightens Economic Noose on Tehran

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli leaders are increasingly divided over the urgency of the Iranian threat, and it comes as support for the war against Iran faces challenges on Capitol Hill.

Yashar Party Leader Gadi Eisenkot says he sees no immediate threat that warrants another military attack against Iran.

After a security briefing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Eisenkot, who is tasked with forming Israel's next government, said the priority "should be Irna's enriched uranium stockpile.

Netanyahu insists the threats are immediate, underscoring the need for a united Israeli government.

"Our ability to ensure the state's existence against the major threats surrounding us depends on our unity. Those who belittle or downplay these immediate, severe, and serious threats around us do so for political reasons," Netanyahu declared.

The Trump administration continues to tighten the economic noose around Tehran, imposing new sanctions targeting its international shadow banking network.

The regime vows to fight back against the pressure and the naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

Esmail Baghhaei, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, warned, "We will not tolerate this, and we will use every tool at our disposal to counter the American aggression.

The Jerusalem Post confirms a report that attacks on commercial shipping around the Strait reached their highest level since the war began, with more than 50 attacks since October.

Gen. Jack Keane (U.S. Army, ret.) believes the escalations are a sign that the blockade is working..

Keane said on Fox News, "They become more aggressive because they want us to make some kind of deal over the Straits (of Hormuz), but that's not going to happen. We're not going to take our blockade away."

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With a December 11th U.S. government shutdown looming on Capitol Hill, some Senate Republicans are open to restricting funding for military operations against Iran.

Senator Tim Sheehy (R-Montana) claims that lawmakers have failed to adequately explain the threat.

Sheehy noted, "It is important for us as elected officials to educate the American people on the nature of this threat, because I think we failed to do that for the last 40 years. I think the average American, yet again, and understandably, is saying, "Why are we fighting another war in the Middle East?"

In Israel, President Isaac Herzog is condemning Jewish settler violence in Judea and Samaria, where seven teenagers were arrested on Monday..

He also warned against the continued global demonization of Israel and the Jewish people.

Herzog remarked, "What touches our deep nerve of alarm is that blaming the Jews has become once again the default line, the easiest solution. For so many, this dangerous slide into familiar patterns of hatred erodes the moral underpinnings of society everywhere."