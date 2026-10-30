Israel Vote Results Leave Netanyahu, Eisenkot Blocs Short of Majority as Iran Threat Rises

People walk past a campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition party leaders and bearing the Hebrew slogan "Right or Palestine," in Bnai Brak, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM, Israel – The nation of Israel has a new Knesset, but no clear government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is the largest party, but neither the right-wing bloc nor the opposition has the 61 seats needed to form a majority. Now, the political battle shifts to coalition negotiations, as Israel also faces growing tensions with Iran.

The Central Elections Committee released the final distribution of all 120 Knesset seats. Likud won 27 seats, while Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party came in second with 21. Yet, the election did not produce a clear path for one of the two blocs to govern.

After Israel's highest voter turnout in 25 years, 77.9 percent, the current coalition has 53 seats. The opposition has 48 seats, and Arab parties hold a record 19 seats. Neither major bloc can reach the 61-seat threshold on its own, and the political pressure has begun.

Israel's security agency, the Shin Bet, is investigating allegations that foreign influence, including Qatari money, was used to encourage Arab voters to go to the polls, but some analysts say the result isn't expected to affect the final results.

The path to a coalition is complicated. Eisenkot and another opposition leader, Avigdor Liberman, have ruled out joining any government led by Netanyahu.

On Thursday, protesters gathered outside Eisenkot's home, urging the opposition leader to work with Arab parties to block another Netanyahu government.

However, while Arab-led parties hold 19 potentially decisive seats, mainstream Zionist parties in both blocs are reluctant to include them in a governing coalition.

Another major obstacle is the ultra-Orthodox parties' demand for a law exempting their men from military service.

With Israel facing ongoing security challenges and a debate over equal military obligations, the issue is a key national concern.

President Isaac Herzog will now give the mandate to the leader he believes has the best chance of forming a government.

That leader will have 28 days to build a 61-seat majority, with a possible 14-day extension to reach an agreement and present a cabinet.

Until then, the current Netanyahu-led administration continues as a caretaker government.

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In Washington, President Trump received a rare, in-person briefing from top military leaders, including CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. It suggests the possibility of a new military campaign against Iran's regime.

The Trump administration has warned the Gulf States to prepare for a short, intense military campaign after the midterm elections, as well as possible military retaliation.

The U.S. is sending an additional Patriot air defense system to Israel, while reinforcing its military presence in the region.

Despite the preparations, Trump has not made a final decision on whether to authorize new strikes on Iran.

Vice President JD Vance has sent a letter to an Iranian official to test the possibility of talks. Trump downplayed the letter, saying it was focused on facilitating medical supplies.

And in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that four oil tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a tanker was approached by a smaller ship that attached explosives to the hull above the waterline, which then detonated, causing a fire.